‘Tripledemic’ concerns local health officials, want masks back indoors
It is time to put your masks back on when you are indoors, according to Washington state public health leaders, as a perfect storm of illnesses looms over the Seattle Metro area. While the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID are all currently surging in local case numbers, it...
livingsnoqualmie.com
The City of North Bend Joins King County and Other Cities in Restricting Personal Use of Aerial Fireworks
After being reviewed three times by the City of North Bend’s Public Health and Safety committee, city council members approved an ordinance amending the City’s Fireworks Code, NBMC 8.20.010, in a 4-3 vote on December 6th, 2022. City Administrator, David Miller, presented the ordinance before the Council voted,...
Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
KING-5
'Endlessly moving, endlessly hungry': Memoir reflects on impacts of child poverty, homelessness
SEATTLE — David Ambroz' memoir, "A Place Called Home," tells the story of how he grew up in child poverty in New York City. He joined New Day NW to share how this experience shaped his new book. "My family grew up homeless," Ambroz shared. "I was born into...
KGW
61% of shipping carriers voluntarily participating in program to protect whales in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Approximately 61% of shipping carriers are voluntarily participating in a program to reduce underwater noise in Puget Sound. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee joined sustainable maritime organization Maritime Blue, representatives from the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, shipping representatives and other partners in Seattle for an update on the progress of "Quiet Sound" efforts.
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
nwnewsradio.com
Sound Transit announces more delays in its massive extension
(SEATTLE) Sound Transit has announced there will be more delays as it works to extend its network of light rail from 26 to 62 miles. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm made a video statement yesterday, after the agency’s expansion committee said opening the Hilltop extension on the T-line is now delayed beyond its projected opening early next year. In the video, Timm says the opening, originally scheduled for first quarter 2023, will now happen much later in the year.
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councimember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election
SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she will not be running for re-election to represent District 1 for another term. District 1 encompasses the West Seattle and South Park neighborhoods. "I will not be running for re-election in 2023. Above my love of public service to the...
KGMI
Officers will now accept digital vehicle registration, proof of insurance
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Law enforcement officers in Washington state will now accept a digital copy of your car registration and proof of insurance on your phone. That means you do not have to keep the originals and the personal information they contain in the vehicle. Some have asked whether...
q13fox.com
County gets $5.85M grant to restore salmon habits along Snohomish River
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County received a $5.85 million grant to restore salmon-friendly habitats along the Snohomish River. The funding comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and will go to efforts to remove part of a levee and restore natural floodplain along a 1.5-mile stretch of the river near Thomas' Eddy.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
stateofreform.com
Despite recent reform laws, Washington pharmacies say they continue to face challenges in working with PBMs
Pharmaceutical industry professionals discussed the challenges Washington pharmacies face—including financial concerns that stem from having to work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—during a House Health Care & Wellness Committee meeting on Thursday. Ryan Oftebro, CEO at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group and President of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said...
bothell-reporter.com
King County proclaims Dan Satterberg Day to honor outgoing prosecutor
Outgoing King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg received his own day on Dec. 6 in the county. King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci honored Satterberg for his 37 years in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office by proclaiming Dec. 6, 2022 as Daniel T. Satterberg Day. Satterberg worked the...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
