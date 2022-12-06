ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January

Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KGW

61% of shipping carriers voluntarily participating in program to protect whales in Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Approximately 61% of shipping carriers are voluntarily participating in a program to reduce underwater noise in Puget Sound. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee joined sustainable maritime organization Maritime Blue, representatives from the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, shipping representatives and other partners in Seattle for an update on the progress of "Quiet Sound" efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee

On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Sound Transit announces more delays in its massive extension

(SEATTLE) Sound Transit has announced there will be more delays as it works to extend its network of light rail from 26 to 62 miles. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm made a video statement yesterday, after the agency’s expansion committee said opening the Hilltop extension on the T-line is now delayed beyond its projected opening early next year. In the video, Timm says the opening, originally scheduled for first quarter 2023, will now happen much later in the year.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councimember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election

SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she will not be running for re-election to represent District 1 for another term. District 1 encompasses the West Seattle and South Park neighborhoods. "I will not be running for re-election in 2023. Above my love of public service to the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

County gets $5.85M grant to restore salmon habits along Snohomish River

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County received a $5.85 million grant to restore salmon-friendly habitats along the Snohomish River. The funding comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and will go to efforts to remove part of a levee and restore natural floodplain along a 1.5-mile stretch of the river near Thomas' Eddy.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
stateofreform.com

Despite recent reform laws, Washington pharmacies say they continue to face challenges in working with PBMs

Pharmaceutical industry professionals discussed the challenges Washington pharmacies face—including financial concerns that stem from having to work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—during a House Health Care & Wellness Committee meeting on Thursday. Ryan Oftebro, CEO at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group and President of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said...
WASHINGTON STATE
bothell-reporter.com

King County proclaims Dan Satterberg Day to honor outgoing prosecutor

Outgoing King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg received his own day on Dec. 6 in the county. King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci honored Satterberg for his 37 years in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office by proclaiming Dec. 6, 2022 as Daniel T. Satterberg Day. Satterberg worked the...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy