ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rochester Beacon

Comments / 3

SOUL MAN ✌️
3d ago

Racism is never going to end.!!! its been like that since the beginning of time. you can try but thats a lost cause.

Reply
3
Related
iheart.com

Far-left goal in Colorado SCOTUS case is FORCED COMPLIANCE

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in a new First Amendment case involving a Christian graphic artist who does not want to be forced to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. This case — coming from Colorado — marks the second time in five years that SCOTUS will grapple with religious business owners vs. gay weddings. But the far-left’s goal in this case seems to be much more sinister than hoping the two sides can conduct business peacefully. Rather, Glenn predicts, this case is about forced compliance: ‘It’s about forcing everyone to do exactly what they say, when they say it, and [to] have you profess a belief that you don’t have.’
COLORADO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Why local journalism — and the Tampa Bay Times — matters so much right now | Column

Editor’s note: Marcy Hennecke is a Tampa-based philanthropist who supports local media, environmental conservation and women’s empowerment. She is a former journalist, speechwriter and PR consultant, and lived and worked in Holland, Mexico, Egypt and Canada before settling in Tampa. This is the text of a speech she delivered at Cocktails & News, an annual event for major donors to the Tampa Bay Times journalism funds.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Charlamagne Tha God is right: Democrats think they own our black vote

There is a major difference between loyalty and ownership. While many black Americans have a sense of loyalty to the Democratic Party, the party has translated black voters’ constancy into a rightful racial bloc of ownership. But much like any useful possession, it becomes incredibly easy to take it for granted the longer you possess it. Charlamagne Tha God just expressed something similar in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. “The Breakfast Club” radio host made headlines in 2020 when candidate Joe Biden irritably told him that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or [Donald]...
yr.media

My Experience: Hair Discrimination In The Workplace

For most of American history, naturally curly black hair has been mistakenly seen as unprofessional or even dirty, especially in the workplace. The CROWN Act was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition, in partnership with then-California state Senator Holly J. Mitchell, to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots in the workplace and public schools.
lootpress.com

Women and guns are becoming a national trend

As gun registrations climbed to an all-time high during the last two years, a report shows women account for nearly half of those purchases—far above the 10 to 20 percent of gun owners they usually represent. That’s good news for Ronnie Wood, owner of Flat Top Arms on Eisenhower...
BECKLEY, WV
The Rochester Beacon

A day for Black authors

When Rochester editor and author CaTyra Polland started the process of creating National Black Authors Day earlier this year, she viewed it as filling a gap. “This is a way to uplift those Black authors, who are many of our greatest authors, who are ignored or undervalued. It’s a celebration of how we’ve been successful, despite the roadblocks put in our way,” Polland says.
ROCHESTER, NY
miscellanynews.org

Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences

The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
The Rochester Beacon

Abortion, faith and the search for common ground

Jeff Benedict and Emily Neece, both people of faith, are on opposing sides of the abortion debate. Each of them has experiences and reasons for arriving at those positions. Benedict, a member of Community of the Savior on East Henrietta Road, is pro-life. Neece, a former member of the progressive Catholic Spiritus Christi Church and a former Planned Parenthood board member, believes women should be able to make their own decisions.
ROCHESTER, NY
newbooksnetwork.com

The Matter of Black Living

Autumn Womack is a professor of English and of African American Studies at Princeton University. Her new book, The Matter of Black Living: The Aesthetic Experiment of Racial Data, 1880–1930 (University of Chicago Press, 2022), addresses scholars and readers interested in literary studies, visual culture, and transformative justice in modern America. The book also transcends these areas to speak to readers in science & technology studies, in history of technology, or broadly interested in science justice.
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
941
Followers
907
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy