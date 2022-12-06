Read full article on original website
SOUL MAN ✌️
3d ago
Racism is never going to end.!!! its been like that since the beginning of time. you can try but thats a lost cause.
Reply
3
Related
iheart.com
Far-left goal in Colorado SCOTUS case is FORCED COMPLIANCE
The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in a new First Amendment case involving a Christian graphic artist who does not want to be forced to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. This case — coming from Colorado — marks the second time in five years that SCOTUS will grapple with religious business owners vs. gay weddings. But the far-left’s goal in this case seems to be much more sinister than hoping the two sides can conduct business peacefully. Rather, Glenn predicts, this case is about forced compliance: ‘It’s about forcing everyone to do exactly what they say, when they say it, and [to] have you profess a belief that you don’t have.’
Why local journalism — and the Tampa Bay Times — matters so much right now | Column
Editor’s note: Marcy Hennecke is a Tampa-based philanthropist who supports local media, environmental conservation and women’s empowerment. She is a former journalist, speechwriter and PR consultant, and lived and worked in Holland, Mexico, Egypt and Canada before settling in Tampa. This is the text of a speech she delivered at Cocktails & News, an annual event for major donors to the Tampa Bay Times journalism funds.
Opinion: Religious Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
Charlamagne Tha God is right: Democrats think they own our black vote
There is a major difference between loyalty and ownership. While many black Americans have a sense of loyalty to the Democratic Party, the party has translated black voters’ constancy into a rightful racial bloc of ownership. But much like any useful possession, it becomes incredibly easy to take it for granted the longer you possess it. Charlamagne Tha God just expressed something similar in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. “The Breakfast Club” radio host made headlines in 2020 when candidate Joe Biden irritably told him that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or [Donald]...
yr.media
My Experience: Hair Discrimination In The Workplace
For most of American history, naturally curly black hair has been mistakenly seen as unprofessional or even dirty, especially in the workplace. The CROWN Act was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition, in partnership with then-California state Senator Holly J. Mitchell, to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots in the workplace and public schools.
Bridging the gap between refugees and the police
Bijaya Khadka arrived in Rochester in 2009 as a Nepali refugee by way of Bhutan. He has worked in the community for years as the founder of House of Refuge and currently serves as chairperson of the New Americans Advisory Council. At a recent New American Outreach Initiative meeting, Khadka...
lootpress.com
Women and guns are becoming a national trend
As gun registrations climbed to an all-time high during the last two years, a report shows women account for nearly half of those purchases—far above the 10 to 20 percent of gun owners they usually represent. That’s good news for Ronnie Wood, owner of Flat Top Arms on Eisenhower...
abovethelaw.com
The Biden Administration Should Extend The 60-Day Grace Period For Laid-Off Skilled Immigrant Workers
By now, you’ve likely seen the headlines that immigrant workers who are part of the massive layoff of workers during this economic downturn will have just 60 days to find new employment or leave the country. Sixty days. But that’s not even the worst of it. The workers affected...
Respect for Marriage Act is a triumph for families, freedom – and American activism
America's transformation on the freedom to marry provides an inspiring road map for moving forward, writes founder of the Freedom to Marry campaign.
A day for Black authors
When Rochester editor and author CaTyra Polland started the process of creating National Black Authors Day earlier this year, she viewed it as filling a gap. “This is a way to uplift those Black authors, who are many of our greatest authors, who are ignored or undervalued. It’s a celebration of how we’ve been successful, despite the roadblocks put in our way,” Polland says.
miscellanynews.org
Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences
The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
them.us
I Was Thrilled to Get Married. I Resent That We Need a “Respect for Marriage Act”
Something strange happened to me in the Dane County Clerk’s office when the clerk asked my brand new wife and I how many copies of our marriage certificate we wanted. Two would have been a reasonable answer. Or three, even. These things come in triplicate so often that we have a tidy word for it and everything.
Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred
The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”
Abortion, faith and the search for common ground
Jeff Benedict and Emily Neece, both people of faith, are on opposing sides of the abortion debate. Each of them has experiences and reasons for arriving at those positions. Benedict, a member of Community of the Savior on East Henrietta Road, is pro-life. Neece, a former member of the progressive Catholic Spiritus Christi Church and a former Planned Parenthood board member, believes women should be able to make their own decisions.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Matter of Black Living
Autumn Womack is a professor of English and of African American Studies at Princeton University. Her new book, The Matter of Black Living: The Aesthetic Experiment of Racial Data, 1880–1930 (University of Chicago Press, 2022), addresses scholars and readers interested in literary studies, visual culture, and transformative justice in modern America. The book also transcends these areas to speak to readers in science & technology studies, in history of technology, or broadly interested in science justice.
The Rochester Beacon
Rochester, NY
941
Followers
907
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.https://rochesterbeacon.com/
Comments / 3