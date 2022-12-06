ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Debate: We must stop hospital mergers, insists John Torinus

In a column for Urban Milwaukee, John Torinus argues that we should stop the hospital merger mania that he insists is lowering quality and raising prices and corporate pay. He specifically opposes the current plans to merge Aurora Advocate with Atrium. He complains neither Tony Evers nor Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul has lifted a finger against these consumer unfriendly mergers.
Opinion | Time for Johnson to end attacks on Social Security

Another election has come and gone here in Wisconsin, and next year Sen. Ron Johnson will return to Washington to represent the Badger State on the heels of his win over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Given Johnson’s victory in an otherwise uneven year for Republicans, it’s important to remember why...
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated

Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous

Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
Vitruvian Farms wants to reinvent the grocery store with new project

In Vitruvian Farms’ early years, farmers Tommy Stauffer and Shawn Kuhn would post up at the end of their driveway with a table. They’d set out bins of green peppers, fennel, greens, cucumbers and multi-colored tomatoes and wait for their McFarland neighbors to swing by. “We’d get five...
