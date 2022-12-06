Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
All Fortnite Chapter 4 Codes and Coordinates
Waiting for a new chapter to launch in Fortnite once you have cleared the battle pass and unlocked all can be frustrating. Epic Games played a game with fans so they can hunt out coordinates while the servers were busy with maintenance, and it was a great way to keep us distracted. Each coordinate found gave a teaser into what was coming in the future. Here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 4 coordinates.
progameguides.com
Best Faruzan build in Genshin Impact – Weapons, Artifacts, & more!
Faruzan is a scholar of the Haravatat Darshan whose work is prevalent in the modern Akademiya. She disappeared once upon a time after being exposed to the remains of the Scarlet King's power and emerged a hundred years later to a completely different Sumeru. Now, Faruzan is the go-to tutor for students struggling with their mechanics classes. She's a four-star Anemo bow user who was specifically created to support DPS units of the same Element. Here are our recommendations on how to build her.
progameguides.com
When are we getting the Deku Fortnite skin?
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players are expecting to see several popular culture collaborations, and one of them includes My Hero Academia skins. Deku was teased in the official trailer for the season, along with a secret mythic ability that might rival Goku's Kamehameha. Naturally, players want to know when these cosmetics are arriving in the game. Here's everything you need to know about Deku's Fortnite skin and other My Hero Academia cosmetics coming in Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
Who is the Voice Actor of Wanderer (Scaramouche) in Genshin Impact?
The Wanderer, who also goes by Scaramouche and several other fun nicknames, has finally joined the roster of Genshin Impact. A character's gameplay is only part of their appeal in this beloved gacha game. Fans want to know just what this charming new figure will sound like. Luckily, the word is out and his portrayers are known.
progameguides.com
Do Seekers have a Weakness in Valheim? – Enemy Weakness Guide
Within the thick Mist that shrouds the Mistlands lurks enemies called seekers that all serve a Seeker Queen in Valheim. Seekers hit fast and hard, not leaving a second to think about what they could be weak to in Valheim. Luckily, Seekers have a weakness, and players can exploit it to their advantage to explore the Mistlands in Valheim without dying.
progameguides.com
How to infinite sprint in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players use several unique consumable items, along with newly introduced Reality Augments. The Slap Juice is one of the new consumables added to the game, allowing players unlimited energy for a short time. Unlimited energy means players can sprint without worrying about losing stamina. Although it lasts for a brief time, players need to know how to perform this ultimate sprint technique. Here's how to sprint for longer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
How to get Words of Power – Break, Open, Purify, and Reveal in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
A large part of Marvel's Midnight Suns game is set in Abbey and its surroundings. Besides serving as your base of operations, it also hides many secrets you'll uncover during your playthrough. If you dedicate time to exploration, you'll have a chance to solve centuries-old mysteries. But to reach some areas, you'll have to unlock them. You'll need four Words of Power - Break, Open, Purify and Reveal to open the barriers leading to zones.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact beats Sonic Frontier bot votes for Player’s Voice in The Game Awards
Despite Genshin Impact's massive fanbase with over 60 million monthly active players, the game likewise receives equal hate. In The Game Awards 2022, Genshin Impact was faced against Sonic Frontiers, among other games, in the Player's Voice category. While HoYoverse's massive title wasn't particularly leading initially, the two games were eventually neck-and-neck at the top.
progameguides.com
Death Stranding 2 – Release date, trailer, platforms and more
Since the huge release of Death Stranding, many fans have been wondering when they might see a sequel. Hideo Kojima has proven that he is still able to weave a complex narrative into an exciting gaming experience. It looks like he will do so again, as Death Stranding 2 was announced at the 2022 Game Awards.
progameguides.com
Final Fantasy XIV unveils the Starlight Celebration 2022, a wintery wonderland event!
It’s time to get into the holiday spirit in Final Fantasy XIV as the Starlight Celebration 2022 has been unveiled. Posted on the Final Fantasy XIV Lodestone page early on December 8, the 2022 seasonal event, subtitled “Magicks of Eld Conjure Smiles Anew” is set to run from from Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 12:00 am until to Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 6:59 am PT.
progameguides.com
Best moves for Chein Pao in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Anyone who's ever enjoyed using Weavile will love Chien Pao. This new Pokémon has Weavile's typing (Dark/Ice) as well as Weavile's Attack stat. However, Chien Pao has higher speed and, arguably, a much better ability which lower's opponent's Defense. All these factors lead to create a menace that outspeeds even the faster threats and punches holes in opposing teams.
progameguides.com
How to get & use Card Backs in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is a classic duel-style card game where you can apply Teyvat's Elemental rules in a tabletop experience. While putting together a powerful deck is the first step to success, dressing your cards with the latest drip is also necessary to assert your dominance against strong opponents. Card Backs are essentially sleeves for your Genius Invokation TCG deck—here's how to get and use them.
progameguides.com
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
Where to find Slap Juice in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to use various consumable items, including the newly introduced Slap Juice. This healing item not only gives players an effective health gain but also allows them to sprint longer with a temporary unlimited energy regen. Naturally, it has become a popular consumable this season, and players need to know where to find them. Here's where to find and use Slap Juice in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Suicide Squad game is the last game Kevin Conroy will appear in
Kevin Conroy is iconic in the animated tv and video game world as the voice of Batman, one of the most popular and well-known superheroes between the DC and Marvel universes and everything in between. While the voice actor passed away on November 10, 2022, fans will be able to hear his voice one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
progameguides.com
Post Trauma – release date, platforms, trailer & more
Post Trauma has been a head-turner after its announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With its genuinely spooky atmosphere, stunning visuals, and visceral imagery, this new game from Red Soul Games is a promising psychological horror contender. Everything we know about Post Trauma. Here's everything we know about Post Trauma,...
progameguides.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 coordinates hunt reveals a Peely Constellation
Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games for the whole family, and they are making waves with their Chapter 4 coordinates hunt. The coordinates have revealed many exciting objects and items, like the motorbike, guns, and battle pass skins, that are steadily making an appearance in the game. It has also included one of the fan-favorite banana characters, Peely.
progameguides.com
How to kill a Commander in Warzone 2 DMZ
Besides regular AQ Soldiers, there are a few powerful commanders or bosses in Call of Duty: Warzone's DMZ game mode. These enemies are more difficult to eliminate than the armored bots. Here's a guide to all the commanders that spawn in a DMZ match and how to defeat them. Where...
Comments / 0