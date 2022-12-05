Read full article on original website
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact beats Sonic Frontier bot votes for Player’s Voice in The Game Awards
Despite Genshin Impact's massive fanbase with over 60 million monthly active players, the game likewise receives equal hate. In The Game Awards 2022, Genshin Impact was faced against Sonic Frontiers, among other games, in the Player's Voice category. While HoYoverse's massive title wasn't particularly leading initially, the two games were eventually neck-and-neck at the top.
progameguides.com
Final Fantasy XIV speedrun?! AGDQ 2023 will feature a PotD run
MMOs and speedruns aren’t things you usually associate with each other, but Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 is set to change that as Final Fantasy XIV joins the event with a Palace of the Dead run! This was announced by runner Angelus Demonus on Twitter on December 9, 2022.
progameguides.com
Best early game monsters to recruit in Dragon Quest Treasures
Dragon Quest Treasures is an action RPG spin-off of Dragon Quest XI, one of the biggest games in the franchise. Unlike your traditional Dragon Quest games with fixed party members, Dragon Quest Treasures has you recruit them. If you’re having a tough time deciding on a party that can carry you through the first few hours of the game, here’s a list of the best early-game monsters to recruit in Dragon Quest Treasures.
progameguides.com
Crafting is finally coming to Warhammer 40k Darktide, but only changes perks
Warhammer 40k Darktide was officially released on November 30, and the game developer Fat Shark has already announced the first major update. It will be released as soon as Wednesday, December 14. The central topic of talk among the game's fans centers around the introduction of the crafting system, specifically...
progameguides.com
Do Seekers have a Weakness in Valheim? – Enemy Weakness Guide
Within the thick Mist that shrouds the Mistlands lurks enemies called seekers that all serve a Seeker Queen in Valheim. Seekers hit fast and hard, not leaving a second to think about what they could be weak to in Valheim. Luckily, Seekers have a weakness, and players can exploit it to their advantage to explore the Mistlands in Valheim without dying.
progameguides.com
Is Wanderer (Scaramouche) worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?
With high damage scaling, low cooldowns, and a low Energy requirement, Wanderer, better known as Scaramouche, is a straightforward DPS unit that loves to hog the spotlight. He's one of the most long-awaited characters in the game, accumulating a fanbase two years prior to his release. And now that he's out, the big question is whether the wait was worth it and whether it's worth spending your Primogems on a C0 Wanderer (Scaramouche).
progameguides.com
What does Scaramouche’s real name Kunikuzushi mean? – Genshin Impact
Scaramouche was the sixth Fatui Harbinger who took the codename The Balladeer and eventually turned into an unnamed Wanderer. Once upon a time, before his involvement with the Tsaritsa's loyal followers, he took the name Kunikuzushi, which was largely inspired by traditional Japanese theater called kabuki. What does Kunikuzushi mean...
progameguides.com
Roblox YouTube Simulator X Codes (December 2022)
Our Roblox YouTube Simulator X Codes has the most up-to-date list of OP codes that you can redeem for free cosmetic changes and helpful objects in the game. Whether you're just starting or you've been playing YouTube Simulator X for a long time, these codes can give you a significant boost!
progameguides.com
JUDAS – release date, platforms, trailer, and more
JUDAS is a new title being developed and published by Ghost Story Games, a new studio led by Ken Levine. Not much is known about this title, but it captured the attention of the gaming community with its unique visuals and bizarre theme. Everything we know about JUDAS. JUDAS remains...
progameguides.com
Saber Simulator Codes – Free crowns & strength (December 2022)
Can you wield the saber like no other? If not, don't worry. As in Saber Simulator, you can train to become the very best. Swing your saber and grow stronger while selling this Strength for coins to buy better sabers, DNA, and even a new class! Purchases pets and upgrades and unlock new levels!
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon Realm of Sand event guide
The Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand event runs from December 9, 2022, to December 19, 2022, and is open to all players Adventure Rank 20 and above. In this event, you can complete seven combat challenges that unlock throughout the event period. How to complete the Misty Dungeon:...
progameguides.com
Another year goes by, and I’m still waiting for Hollow Knight Silksong’s release date
The Game Awards is one of the biggest events in the games industry. It's where promising, upcoming titles are revealed and showcased and where the greatest of the past year are given their proper accolades. But the one thing I've wanted above all else—from The Game Awards 2022 and each one before it—is a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to my favorite game of all time. And once more, like any true Hollow Knight fan, I now taste disappointment and set my expectations for a reveal in 2023.
progameguides.com
Alhaitham & Yaoyao are finally introduced to release in the Genshin Impact V3.4 update
Genshin impact has officially introduced the two new characters expected to arrive in the Version 3.4 update. Alhaitham and Yaoyao are long-awaited names who have gathered fans after being teased in various parts of the game prior. And these Dendro additions could join eager players' teams sooner than expected. These...
progameguides.com
One more FFXIV Live Letter for 2022 to end the year with more revelations!
Final Fantasy XIV developers Square Enix are keeping the festive season busy with another Live Letter to wrap up 2022. The next Letter from the Producer LIVE (known in the FFXIV community as a Live Letter) was announced on Final Fantasy XIV’s official Twitter on December 9, with an accompanying post on the game’s Lodestone website.
progameguides.com
How to change your deck in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is a duel-style card game mode that's sparking inspiration across TCG fans in the community. From putting together a powerful deck to getting the most dripped Card Backs and dueling NPCs and playable characters alike, there's a lot to enjoy in the dizzying world of Genius Invokation TCG.
progameguides.com
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
Thirst for Knowledge DMZ Mission Guide
Thirst for Knowledge is a Tier 5 Legion Faction Mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission tasks you to complete five contracts, each in less than one minute. Out of all 9 contracts available in DMZ, only a few are possible to be completed within one minute time.
progameguides.com
Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2022)
In Sword Fighters Simulator, you ramp up your power every time you swing your sword by clicking with your mouse. When you have power built up, you can take on enemies around the map, which drop you various rare swords and coins. You can use coins to purchase upgrades that increase your stats and pet eggs that hatch rare pets and boost your battle skills.
progameguides.com
Destiny 2 servers are on the struggle bus following new dungeon launch
It just wouldn't be the launch of a new dungeon in Destiny 2 without some sort of issue, it would appear. When Duality was released last May, it too was plagued with issues. That trend continues with Spire of the Watcher in Season 19. Guardians attempting to run the new...
