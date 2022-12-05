The Game Awards is one of the biggest events in the games industry. It's where promising, upcoming titles are revealed and showcased and where the greatest of the past year are given their proper accolades. But the one thing I've wanted above all else—from The Game Awards 2022 and each one before it—is a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to my favorite game of all time. And once more, like any true Hollow Knight fan, I now taste disappointment and set my expectations for a reveal in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO