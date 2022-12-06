Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Kamala Harris attends secretive gathering of influential Democratic donors who help steer liberal agenda
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a closed-door gathering of the Democracy Alliance, a group of influential Democratic donors that help steer the progressive agenda.
Gavin Newsom is perfecting the art of inflating his presidential prospects by denying them
The paradoxical and perhaps intended effect of the governor’s protesting too much is to inflate his stature while appearing to deprecate it. | Opinion
Biden's 2024 primary calendar gives Kamala Harris an edge in a future White House bid
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's push to make South Carolina the first major battleground in Democratic presidential primaries has a second big beneficiary: Vice President Kamala Harris. While Biden figures to reap the most reward from his own plan — putting his best political turf first — party strategists...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Democrat Ed Markey threatens Elon Musk after teaming up with Washington Post writer on Twitter checkmark hoax
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., threatened Elon Musk after teaming up with the Washington Post on a story about a Twitter verified-account hoaxes. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will," Markey tweeted to Musk on Sunday. The Post’s San Francisco-based tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler penned last week’s piece, "We got Twitter ‘verified’...
MSNBC Reporter Andrea Mitchell Has Never Been Shy About Her Political Affiliation
Journalist, commentator, and news anchor Andrea Mitchell has never been afraid to voice her opinion. With a long career for NBC News and currently as the host of her show, Andrea Mitchell Reports, the Emmy-winner has been clear about where her political opinions lay for decades. Article continues below advertisement.
Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again
At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.
Miguel Almaguer remains absent from NBC since stunning Paul Pelosi attack report was mysteriously retracted
It's been nearly a month, but Miguel Almaguer still has not appeared on NBC News since his shocking Paul Pelosi report was retracted without explanation.
WATCH: Crowd at Trump 2024 announcement stopped from leaving while former president was speaking
Former President Donald Trump proved he could handle delivering a lengthy address Tuesday evening, but the speech may have been a bit too long for some guests at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Paul Ryan: We’ll Probably Lose the White House with Trump 2024
On Sunday, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sat down with ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" to discuss the midterm elections and what Ryan declares as a loss and not a victory for the Republican party.
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
Kevin McCarthy rebuffs intraparty opposition to speakership bid after Biden dinner
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to "Jesse Watters Primetime" about the White House State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and what his caucus thought.
Sean Hannity Lists All the Reasons He Dislikes Pelosi Replacement
It didn’t take long for Fox News host Sean Hannity’s joy over Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s imminent departure from House leadership to sour, as the veteran spin doctor got right to work Wednesday night bashing her newly elected replacement: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).Like he often did for prominent Democrats like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman prior to the midterms, Hannity compiled a rolling list of items deemed to be part of Jeffries’ “radical record.” Among the charges: Jeffries “accused Republicans of stealing SCOTUS seats,” was a manager during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, and “said...
cryptopotato.com
Maxine Waters Is Not Playing With SBF. Says It Is Imperative That He Attends Their Hearing
Maxine Waters asked SBF nicely to attend a hearing on December 13. SBF refused. Now she insisted —using a less friendly tone. Following the controversial interview between Sam Bankman-Fried and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, SBF received a cordial invitation on December 13 from Congresswoman Waters to understand what happened during the FTX collapse.
New busload of migrants from Nicaragua dropped off at Kamala Harris’ DC home
Dozens of migrants were bused from Texas to DC and deposited on the doorstep of border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning. The newcomers, who said they came from Nicaragua, were filmed getting off the bus, some wrapped in blankets against the morning chill, carrying their belongings outside the Naval Observatory shortly before 7 a.m. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach tweeted that the new arrivals — among them young children — were immediately met by volunteers from the humanitarian organization SAMU First Response who assessed their needs and found out their travel plans, before loading them into vans headed for...
AOL Corp
Fox News parts ways with Lara Trump as a contributor, citing father-in-law's presidential campaign
Donald Trump's announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck. The network confirmed Saturday it has parted ways with Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law. Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's son Eric, became a paid contributor for the conservative-leaning network last year.
Donald Trump Announced He'll Run for President but Not Every Republican is Supportive
President Donald Trump makes his announcement to run for presidentScreenshot from Twitter. On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump announced his run for office in the 2024 election. Many were expecting him to make his announcement afterhe hinted over the past year in Texas and at other events.
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0