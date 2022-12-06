Read full article on original website
Club shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and unsealed court documents. The charges were dropped despite authorities a finding...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter's earlier case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered unsealed documents from the 2021 arrest of the Colorado Springs gay bar shooter following a bomb threat and standoff between the suspect and authorities. Judge Robin Chittum said the public interest in the case outweighed the privacy rights of...
Case against Colo. shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after the family members he terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, the district attorney said Thursday. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen also said that Anderson Lee...
FBI tells AP it fielded tip about Colorado Springs shooter day before 2021 bomb threat arrest, later closed case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (AP) — FBI tells AP it fielded tip about Colorado Springs shooter day before 2021 bomb threat arrest, later closed case.
EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack
The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect’s assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity and pronouns — and some sensitive questions around them — back in the spotlight. Respecting Anderson Lee Aldrich’s request to be referenced with they/them pronouns does not amount to placating someone accused...
Woman-owned communications technology firm selects Colorado Springs for expansion location
Governor Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced today that Caliola, a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion. “We’re thrilled Caliola has chosen Colorado...
Heidbreder sparks Air Force past Arkansas State 80-55
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder's 16 points helped Air Force defeat Arkansas State 80-55 on Friday night. Heidbreder was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Falcons (7-4). Corbin Green was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Rytis Petraitis was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Joseph Leroy Rivera
Joseph Leroy Rivera was born on December 1st 1962, in Pueblo, Colorado. He was born into a large family with seven siblings. Leroy married the love of his life, Calenia Taylor, on August 12, 1995. After raising their three amazing boys, they celebrated 27 years of marriage. He spent a large part of his life driving a semi-truck totaling 36 years over the road. Since then, Leroy has been doing what he loves rebuilding cars, while working at Burlington Auto and building a very loyal customer base. In his spare time, Leroy loved rebuilding cars with his boys, fishing, backyard barbeques and spending time with his children and grandchildren who he adored very much.
Parker Ponderosa overwhelms Grand Junction 53-24
Parker Ponderosa left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Grand Junction from start to finish for a 53-24 victory at Grand Junction on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
Too wild to tame: Littleton Heritage topples Longmont 43-26
Littleton Heritage grabbed a 43-26 victory at the expense of Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Storm warning: Fort Collins Fossil Ridge unleashes full fury on Centennial Arapahoe 76-48
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Fossil Ridge’s 76-48 throttling of Centennial Arapahoe in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Castle Rock Castle View escapes Colorado Springs Doherty in thin win 74-66
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Castle Rock Castle View nabbed it to nudge past Colorado Springs Doherty 74-66 in Colorado boys basketball on December 8. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Pueblo West outlasts Lakewood Green Mountain 53-37
Pueblo West stretched out and finally snapped Lakewood Green Mountain to earn a 53-37 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Too wild to tame: Centennial Eaglecrest topples Colorado Springs Rampart 65-48
Centennial Eaglecrest stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Rampart to earn a 65-48 victory for a Colorado boys basketball victory on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Never a doubt: Colorado Springs Sierra breezes past Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 65-8
Colorado Springs Sierra played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green during a 65-8 beating during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results...
Take a seat: Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge owns Denver George Washington in huge victory 71-49
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-49 win against Denver George Washington in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Pretty portrait: Greenwood Village Cherry Creek paints a victorious picture in win over Aurora Regis Jesuit 4-2
Riding a wave of production, Greenwood Village Cherry Creek surfed over Aurora Regis Jesuit 4-2 at Aurora Regis Jesuit on December 9 in Colorado boys high school hockey action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game...
Razor thin: Castle Rock Douglas County earns tough verdict over Greenwood Village Cherry Creek 64-63
Castle Rock Douglas County showed its poise to outlast a game Greenwood Village Cherry Creek squad for a 64-63 victory during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Colorado Springs Christian soars over Bennett 81-22
Colorado Springs Christian painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bennett’s defense for an 81-22 win on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more...
Littleton Columbine survives for narrow win over Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57
Littleton Columbine finally found a way to top Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57 on December 7 in Colorado boys high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
