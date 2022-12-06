ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Longmont Leader

Woman-owned communications technology firm selects Colorado Springs for expansion location

Governor Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced today that Caliola, a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion. “We’re thrilled Caliola has chosen Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Heidbreder sparks Air Force past Arkansas State 80-55

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder's 16 points helped Air Force defeat Arkansas State 80-55 on Friday night. Heidbreder was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Falcons (7-4). Corbin Green was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Rytis Petraitis was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
JONESBORO, AR
Joseph Leroy Rivera

Joseph Leroy Rivera was born on December 1st 1962, in Pueblo, Colorado. He was born into a large family with seven siblings. Leroy married the love of his life, Calenia Taylor, on August 12, 1995. After raising their three amazing boys, they celebrated 27 years of marriage. He spent a large part of his life driving a semi-truck totaling 36 years over the road. Since then, Leroy has been doing what he loves rebuilding cars, while working at Burlington Auto and building a very loyal customer base. In his spare time, Leroy loved rebuilding cars with his boys, fishing, backyard barbeques and spending time with his children and grandchildren who he adored very much.
PUEBLO, CO
Parker Ponderosa overwhelms Grand Junction 53-24

Parker Ponderosa left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Grand Junction from start to finish for a 53-24 victory at Grand Junction on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Too wild to tame: Littleton Heritage topples Longmont 43-26

Littleton Heritage grabbed a 43-26 victory at the expense of Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
LITTLETON, CO
Storm warning: Fort Collins Fossil Ridge unleashes full fury on Centennial Arapahoe 76-48

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Fossil Ridge's 76-48 throttling of Centennial Arapahoe in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
CENTENNIAL, CO
Castle Rock Castle View escapes Colorado Springs Doherty in thin win 74-66

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Castle Rock Castle View nabbed it to nudge past Colorado Springs Doherty 74-66 in Colorado boys basketball on December 8.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Pueblo West outlasts Lakewood Green Mountain 53-37

Pueblo West stretched out and finally snapped Lakewood Green Mountain to earn a 53-37 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 7.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Too wild to tame: Centennial Eaglecrest topples Colorado Springs Rampart 65-48

Centennial Eaglecrest stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Rampart to earn a 65-48 victory for a Colorado boys basketball victory on December 9.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Take a seat: Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge owns Denver George Washington in huge victory 71-49

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-49 win against Denver George Washington in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 7.
DENVER, CO
Razor thin: Castle Rock Douglas County earns tough verdict over Greenwood Village Cherry Creek 64-63

Castle Rock Douglas County showed its poise to outlast a game Greenwood Village Cherry Creek squad for a 64-63 victory during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Littleton Columbine survives for narrow win over Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57

Littleton Columbine finally found a way to top Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57 on December 7 in Colorado boys high school basketball.
DENVER, CO
Longmont, CO
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

