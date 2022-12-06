Joseph Leroy Rivera was born on December 1st 1962, in Pueblo, Colorado. He was born into a large family with seven siblings. Leroy married the love of his life, Calenia Taylor, on August 12, 1995. After raising their three amazing boys, they celebrated 27 years of marriage. He spent a large part of his life driving a semi-truck totaling 36 years over the road. Since then, Leroy has been doing what he loves rebuilding cars, while working at Burlington Auto and building a very loyal customer base. In his spare time, Leroy loved rebuilding cars with his boys, fishing, backyard barbeques and spending time with his children and grandchildren who he adored very much.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO