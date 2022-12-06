Read full article on original website
Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower for Amazon
In the wake of moving from an overall deal with Netflix to Amazon, writer/director Mike Flanagan and his longtime executive producer Trevor Macy have revealed that they have acquired the rights to a screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. Flanagan said to Deadline in an interview that he’s already written a pilot script and season outlines for the show, and imagines a series that will run for five seasons and culminated by two self-contained feature films.
The Archie Gang Vs. Krampus? Yep, the Archie Gang Vs. Krampus
If you thought Archie Comics’ horror series was running out of ridiculous monsters for its stars to battle, well, the publisher has a little Christmas present for you. Namely, an upcoming one-shot titled Happy Horror Days, which features three tales of holiday mayhem, and io9 has a special preview of all three.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth look haunting in the first look at David Cronenberg’s new horror movie, Infinity Pool. Tom Welling heads to Supernatural in new footage from The Winchesters. Plus, a new look at Syfy’s colony thriller The Ark. Spoilers, away!. Wicked. Variety reports Tony-award nominee...
New Acolyte Set Pictures Tease the High Republic's Live-Action Debut
A party gathers to venture forth in the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves poster. Get a look at Syfy’s mysterious new space series The Ark. The Flash teases the beginning of the end. Plus, new footage from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Spoilers get!. Wicked. Variety...
Thank God, Doctor Who's Christmas Specials Will Return Starting Next Year
When Chris Chibnall took over Doctor Who, one of the strangest decisions to come out of his era was a simple programming change: the Doctor Who Christmas specials, a tradition since 2005, were suddenly no more, replaced by New Year’s Day specials. Now, five years later, we know that the change is being reversed.
Which Endless Would Kirby Howell-Baptiste Be?
The Sandman actor tells io9 which endless she would be besides Death. Her two children’s books Little Black Boy & Little Black Girl, are out now.
The Rock's Black Adam Box Office Damage Control Is Embarrassing
A few days after Variety reported that the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam was looking like it was going to fail to return much of a profit—if any—Deadline has come out with a piece stating that the Variety article is wrong, actually, and Black Adam is doing just fine in the box office. The star himself has also chimed in.
Avatar: The Way of Water
In a press conference this week for Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron said that after revisiting the first film, he wanted to develop a sequel that would honor Avatar while pushing the universe forward. One way he did that was by taking inspiration from stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. The director and actors are all parents, and “we wanted to get into the family dynamics, and the responsibilities of having kids.”
There's Still Hope For An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel
Kate Winslet is ready to hype up Avatar: The Way of Water. Chainsaw Man teases its biggest battle yet in a new trailer. Frank Grillo is teaming up with his son for a wild take on the life of Charles Manson. Plus, what’s coming on Let the Right One In. To me, my spoilers!
Infinity Pool
I should have known immediately Infinity Pool, the upcoming film by David Cronenberg’s son Brandon, wasn’t going to be a simple thriller. He’s directed the sci-fi horror flicks Possessor and Antiviral, so what seems at first to be a simple tale of a privileged white guy who travels to a foreign country, hits someone with his car, and then faces the death penalty was going to have more going on. But guys? It’s so much more.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
To say that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is unlike any Pinocchio story you’ve ever seen seems pretty obvious. Going by del Toro’s previous work, it’s also pretty obvious to assume the movie is darker and more messed up than previous dark and messed-up versions of the story have been. What might be less obvious, however, is how well del Toro balances new story threads and dark imagery with that crucial idea that has kept Pinocchio relevant for over 100 years—the love between a parent and a child—and how much harder it lands in this film because of his take.
A Book Detailing Elon Musk's Twitter Fiasco Is Already in the Works
A book detailing Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover is already in the works. Ben Mezrich, the author of “The Accidental Billionaires” which became the inspiration for the film “The Social Network,” announced he will be publishing his new book “Breaking Twitter” next year.
Jenna Ortega Had Covid While Filming Wednesday's Dance Scene
Reviews of Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off Wednesday have been mixed, but there’s one thing everyone could agree on: Jenny Ortega’s unapologetically goofy dance scene was amazing. Unfortunately, notice I said “could”—your enthusiasm might wane upon learning she filmed the scene while having the coronavirus.
The Pale Blue Eye's New Trailer Teases a Haunting Wintertime Mystery
The Pale Blue Eye is an adaption of a novel by Louis Bayard that imagines a chilling horror story set in West Point during the time that Edgar Allen Poe was in attendance. The early 1800s time period places the film well before Sherlock Holmes, offering a darker, more reserved kind of horror, creating a strange, slow-moving, threatening aura that I am, actually, all about.
The Internet Has Crowned Marvel Star Tenoch Huerta 'Agua Papi'—Let Us Show You Why
If you log into Twitter and search “Agua Papi Namor,” you will see account after account thirsting after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star-antagonist Tenoch Huerta. For anyone who requires a translation, “Aqua Papi” means “Water Daddy”—which, well, let io9 show you why this nickname is so fitting.
James Cameron Wrote 'Avatar 1.5' to Fill in the Gaps Between Films
Although we’ll likely never get a movie that takes place between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron apparently knows exactly how the main characters of his first film lived their lives during that time. In fact, he’s already written it. In a Way of Water...
Sigourney Weaver Went Back to High School for Avatar: The Way of Water
Sigourney Weaver’s character in the first Avatar movie—Dr. Grace Augustine—is dead. During a press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water on Tuesday, both James Cameron and Weaver wanted to make that explicitly clear. But Weaver was such an integral part to Cameron’s vision that he brought her back for the Avatar sequel, this time as a teenaged Na’vi named Kiri.
