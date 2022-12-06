Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of murder in Milford shooting
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Buena Vista County jury on Friday found a Minnesota man guilty of first-degree murder for the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace. Jurors spent less than two hours deliberating to find Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, guilty of...
Spencer man pleads guilty of firing gun during altercation
SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man has pleaded guilty of firing a gun into the air during a verbal altercation at an apartment building. Dilan Bartley, 29, entered a written plea Wednesday in Clay County District Court to a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and he will also plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment. District Judge Nancy Whittenburg accepted his plea on Thursday and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 30.
Man faces felony charges in Friday morning police chase on Sioux City's westside
SIOUX CITY -- A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into a marked police squad car while attempting to flee the scene, early Friday morning, on Sioux City's westside. At around 1 a.m. Friday, Sioux City police attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Durango...
Spencer man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Kenneth Block, 35, had pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Block and others sold at...
Video: Aftermath of Ida Apartments fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City
Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (52) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
PHOTOS: Ida Building apartments fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to be concentrated in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city busses.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (8) updates to this series since Updated 59 min ago.
Church News
Lutheran Services in Iowa is holding a donation drive from now through December 15th to help welcome immigrants and refugees to Siouxland as they become some of our newest neighbors. LSI seeks gently used winter clothing and accessories such as coats and jackets, gloves, scarves, and hats, as well as basic household items, especially pillows, pots and pans, and other kitchen utensils. Gift cards to stores like Walmart and Target are also greatly appreciated. At the end of the donation drive, LSI will celebrate with an open house on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy hot drinks and musical entertainment.
Fire at Ida Apartments building in Sioux City renders property uninhabitable, 38 occupants look for housing
SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night fire in Sioux City's Grandview Park neighborhood rendered a 102-year-old apartment building uninhabitable and left 38 occupants seeking shelter in below-freezing temperatures. According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a call came in at 8:53 p.m. about a structure fire at the Ida Apartments...
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday
SIOUX CITY -- After two years of pandemic-challenged events, Saturday's 87th Annual Little Yellow Dog auction will offer the fun and anticipation enjoyed by visitors for years. A Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadi will be the canine guest of honor for 2022. The auction starts at noon in the atrium...
Woodbury County is using COVID recovery funds to buy furniture for new jail
SIOUX CITY — The cost of furniture in the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center will now come out of the county budget, freeing up project funds. The Board of Supervisors approved the use of American Rescue Act funding for $941,000 in furniture for the LEC facility. Originally, the...
Razor thin: Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns tough verdict over Sioux City S.C. North 31-26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sioux City S.C. North in a 31-26 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9. The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 51-30 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City School to dismiss two hours early Thursday
SIOUX CITY -- Due to impending weather, the Sioux City Community School District will have a two-hour early dismissal on Thursday. All evening activities have also been canceled. Snow and freezing rain are in the forecast in expected before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale
SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
New SCCSD calendar progresses, many staff members approve
SIOUX CITY – The new 2023-2024 Sioux City school calendar would end almost a week early but give more hours of instruction. Other changes include an extra professional development day for teachers, two fewer school days and no built-in snow days. On Nov. 28, the school board held a...
Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream, being acquired by Ferrero Group
LE MARS, Iowa — After more than 100 years of business, the world-famous Blue Bunny Ice Cream brand is being acquired by another company. Wednesday morning, Wells Enterprises, which sells Blue Bunny as well as the Bomb Pop and Halo Top brands, announced it had reached an agreement with the Ferrero Group of Italy. A confectionary-focused business, Ferrero owns Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 16 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
