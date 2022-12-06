Lutheran Services in Iowa is holding a donation drive from now through December 15th to help welcome immigrants and refugees to Siouxland as they become some of our newest neighbors. LSI seeks gently used winter clothing and accessories such as coats and jackets, gloves, scarves, and hats, as well as basic household items, especially pillows, pots and pans, and other kitchen utensils. Gift cards to stores like Walmart and Target are also greatly appreciated. At the end of the donation drive, LSI will celebrate with an open house on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy hot drinks and musical entertainment.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO