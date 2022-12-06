Former King’s Fork star Chuck Clark always strives to ‘make a positive impact.’ Now, he’s an NFL Man of the Year Award nominee.

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark is known as a consummate professional in the locker room, one who goes above and beyond as a dependable and reliable teammate.

Clark, who starred at King’s Fork High in Suffolk and Virginia Tech, also is known for that same dedication off the field.

And on Tuesday, the Ravens selected him as their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back. Each team annually nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community and they become eligible to win the national award.

The winner of the award receives $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Clark said. “This nomination shows a big part of who I am as a person outside the game of football and the ability it gives me to impact lives beyond the game. This nomination is huge and I do not take it lightly. There are so many guys on my team and across the league doing phenomenal things in the community.”

If Clark wins the national award, he would become just the second player from Hampton Roads to do so. Miami Dolphins Pro Football Hall of Fame center and former Hampton High star Dwight Stephenson won it in 1985.

Clark, a former two-time All-Tidewater selection, is in his sixth season with the Ravens. He was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. This season, he is second on the team in tackles with 71, including eight in a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Off the field, Clark has done much in his home of Suffolk and in Baltimore.

Each year, Clark regularly attends local high school football games in Baltimore and participates in the Ravens All-Abilities PLAY 60 Clinic with Special Olympics Maryland.

This past spring, Clark was invited to the White House for its annual Easter Egg Roll to promote health and wellness to children at the event. He helped celebrate the official launch of the league by attending Frederick County’s Flag Football Opening Day. He supported the establishment of their new interscholastic sport by taking the time to discuss his love of football with the female student-athletes.

He also visited Calvert Hall for the kickoff of the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown, where he gave the players a pre-game speech, helped coach during the game, provided play-by-play analysis in the radio booth and cheered alongside students and fans.

After four Baltimore City firefighters died on duty in January 2022, Clark joined the Ravens in recognizing 38 fire stations in Baltimore with custom jerseys and meals. He also met with the colleagues of the fallen firefighters to pay his respects and show solidarity.

He’s also established the 36 & Co. Community Outreach, a fiscally sponsored project of the Players Philanthropy Fund, which aims to impact and serve those in need and inspire the lives of young people. Through his fund, Clark annually hosts back-to-school distributions in Suffolk.

“I was not surprised at all to hear about Chuck Clark being nominated for the Walter Payton award,” said former King’s Fork coach Joe Jones, who coached Clark and attended a Ravens game last month to see Clark. “He’s one of the finest young men I’ve ever had the pleasure to be around and he is so giving and thoughtful for all of those around him.”

Last Christmas, he distributed bikes to 36 Baltimore City high school student-athletes participating in the Next One Up after-school program. He also shopped with kids during the team’s annual Holiday Helpers event, volunteered through the Ravens’ Caw to Action initiative, encouraged kids to be active and healthy through the team’s PLAY 60 program and more.

“It has always been in my background since entering the NFL to make a positive impact and give back to the communities which helped me succeed,” he said. “I hope that through my foundation 36&Co., we can continue to make a difference and an impact not only in Maryland and Virginia, but across the nation. I am Incredibly blessed and humbled to be the Ravens nominee for the WPMOY.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.