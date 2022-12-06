ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections . Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats , without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Tammy Hoggatt of Omaha suggests trying out her recipe for "Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies." It takes less than an hour to make about five dozen of these bad boys. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I needed a new holiday cookie, so I tweaked an old 4-H recipe. This updated oatmeal cookie with cranberries and nuts is my family’s all-time favorite."

The entire recipe only has two steps. What could be easier than that? But don't take out word for it. Here's what one reviewer said about the recipe:

"These are a delight! Don’t change a thing. The recipe is super simple and comes together quickly."

Check out the full recipe for Hoggatt's Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies .

Omaha, NE
