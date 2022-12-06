Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cwcolumbus.com
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
columbusunderground.com
COTA: Weekend Service Cuts Coming in 2023
It’s been a year of service cuts for the Central Ohio Transit Authority, and this week the agency is announcing another round of cuts to start out 2023. COTA makes changes to its routes and service schedules three times a year – in January, May and September – and 2022 has seen service reductions each time.
cwcolumbus.com
27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
wosu.org
Affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County
Among the many bonds approved by Columbus residents, last month, was affordable housing. A $200 million bond package will provide funding for homes for lower-income residents. We’ll look at the current state of affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County. Guests:. Michael Wilkos, senior vice president of community impact...
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
25 Things to do in Columbus, Ohio in December
December in Columbus, Ohio is packed full of fun activities! Here’s a round up of things to do in Columbus during the month of December! Our own advent calendar of sorts!. Click the link for more information on each of these fun activities that are happening in Columbus!. Plan...
columbusunderground.com
Two Local Projects Land Key State Tax Credits
The State of Ohio today announced the recipients of the second round of its Transformational Mixed-Use Development tax credit program, giving a significant financial boost to two Columbus projects. The Merchant Building, a 31-story mixed-use tower planned for the North Market parking lot, was awarded a total tax credit worth...
rejournals.com
Contegra Construction completes 1.1-million-square-foot distribution facility near Columbus
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1.1-million square-foot distribution facility at the Cubes at Etna 70 industrial development near Columbus, Ohio. The speculative facility known as Building E was built for developer CRG and its capital partner LXP Industrial Trust. The 289-acre master-planned development is located at 9800 Schuster Way at the SR 310 and Interstate 70, approximately 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus, 15 minutes from John Glenn International Airport and 20 minutes from Rickenbacker International Airport.
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
cwcolumbus.com
59 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday there are 59 confirmed measles cases and 23 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
WOUB
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
Delaware Gazette
Franklin St. crossing to close
LEWIS CENTER — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition by CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railway Company to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township. “Delaware County will issue an ordinance discontinuing the use of the crossing to all vehicular and...
cwcolumbus.com
Grove City couple received unemployment benefits after contacting Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Approved for unemployment benefits in October, a Grove City couple called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say they had not received benefits for months due to a series of errors made by the state. "(Taxpayers) should be really disappointed in the people running...
cwcolumbus.com
Eastmoor Academy receives $10,000 grant to boost music education program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Eastmoor Academy received a financial boost to help keep the music alive within their hallways. Through a new program called "Band Together", the school received a $10,000 grant aimed to benefit its music education program. For students like Tyler Fugitt, music is an...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
