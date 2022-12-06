ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nancy hired as coach of MLS's Columbus, leaves Montreal

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Wilfried Nancy was hired Tuesday to coach Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, replacing Caleb Porter.

Nancy was born in France and spent the last two seasons as coach of CF Montreal, which agreed to release Nancy and some of his assistants in exchange for compensation.

Montreal had a team-best 20 wins, nine losses and five draws last season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference.

Porter was fired in October, one day after Columbus failed to make the playoffs.

Porter had a regular-season record of 45 wins, 43 losses and seven draws in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Friday's Sports In Brief

WORLD CUP LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi's quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy