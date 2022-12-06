TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.

TROY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO