FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRGB
Colonie man faces 29-40 years to life, following guilty plea to murder, attempted murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY – Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court this afternoon. The indictment includes one count of Murder in the...
WRGB
Clifton Park man arrested for possession of illegal handgun, stolen vehicle
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.
WRGB
Queensbury man arrested for assault, say State Police
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — At approximately 8:47 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Troopers responded to a call from a Queensbury home with reports of a dispute with injuries, resulting in the arrest of Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, NY. Lewis is being accused of assault and criminal mischief.
WRGB
Woman crashes car into a tree, injuring suspect in attempted carjacking, say police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Scary moments for the driver of a car after police say a man attempted to steal her vehicle. Albany Police say on December 5th, at around 5:00 PM officers responded to the area of Benjamin Street and First Avenue for a shots fired report. There,...
WRGB
Nursing home employees accused of forging records to steal narcotics, say police
LIVINGSTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Livingston say they have arrested two people, accused of falsifying businesses records in order to steal narcotics. Investigators say Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, was arrested on December 5th, Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton was arrested a day later.
WRGB
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
WRGB
Three arrested in two separate investigations on the same street, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police on Wednesday, made three arrests after executing two separate search warrants in two separate investigations. On December 7th, just after 10:00 AM, Albany Detectives along with the United States Marshals Services Regional Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Southern Boulevard.
WRGB
Man facing 12 counts in fire that destroyed 8 unit apartment in Hudson Falls
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Falls man has been indicted, accused of starting a fire that destroyed a historic 8 unit apartment building and displaced residents. Police say on October 3rd at around 8:00 PM, fire crews responded to 11 Maple Street for a structure fire. According...
WRGB
Albany Police investigating two Friday morning robberies, make arrests in one
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police officers responded to two separate bank robberies Friday morning, and were able to quickly make arrests in one. On Friday, December 9, 2022 around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to SEFCU, located at 388 Clinton Avenue for reports of a robbery. An employee told arriving officers that an unknown suspect approached the counter, passed a note implying they had a weapon, and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
WRGB
Albany High School goes into lockdown following student altercation involving knife
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Friday, Albany High School went into lockdown procedures following a fight between students. School officials say the lockdown went in place at about 12:50 p.m. One student sustained a cut on a finger during the altercation that involved a knife, the weapon has been...
WRGB
Driver, passenger arrested following traffic stop, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A driver and his passenger were both arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Henry Johnson Boulevard, according to Albany Police. During the stop, police say 19 year old Bishop Fraser of Schenectady was driving with a suspended driver’s license, with stolen plates and without insurance.
WRGB
Schenectady high student's face slashed with knife in school bathroom
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A Schenectady high student was slashed in the face with a knife inside a school bathroom, Schenectady Police confirms. Police report that the slashing occurred in a fight between two students during school hours Tuesday afternoon. The Schenectady High School Principal sent parents a letter...
WRGB
Sheriff's Office say missing 17-year-old, Chloe St Germain has been located
UPDATE: Fulton County Sheriff's Office says that Chloe St Germain has been locaed. Fulton County Sheriff's Office is looking to the public to help find a missing teen. Chloe St Germain, 17, is listed as a missing person, described as 5'0", 130 lbs. The Sheriff's Office says they are looking...
WRGB
Counterfeit cash scam targeting restaurants, employees; Sheriff's office offers warning
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A bizarre scam is targeting employees at area restaurants and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is putting area businesses on alert. According to the Sheriff's Office, an unknown male caller is claiming to be from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. That person is contacting businesses, claiming to be investigating a counterfeit cash complaint.
WRGB
Glenville bridge struck for the second time in a week, 13th crash for the year
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — For the second time in a week, a truck has struck the Glenville bridge. On Friday morning in the 10:00 hour, a tractor trailer had its roof sheared off after striking the bridge. This makes the 13th truck to strike the bridge this year. The...
WRGB
TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey
Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
WRGB
School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
WRGB
Glens Falls man charged with robbing gas station at gunpoint
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Glens Falls man has been arrested, accused of robbing a gas station in Queensbury. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Isaiah Gregory was charged with robbery. He's accused of robbing the Cumberland Farms store on Quaker Rd. Queensbury. Investigators say he...
WRGB
Gloversville students recognized for selfless act, helping another student in need
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Earlier this year, a group of Gloversville teens overheard a fellow student talking about not having a lot at home, like clothes and supplies. "I’ve been going to school with the kid for a really long time, so I just felt like I got to help him," said Jeremaih Miles, a Gloversville student. "I got to do something. I know the kid, so there had to be something that I could do."
WRGB
Glenville bridge truck crashes costing town taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The notorious Glenridge Road Bridge in Glenville strikes again. On Friday morning, a truck trying to pass under the bridge became its latest victim, making it the second crash there this week. On Monday, town crews were left to clean up thousands of rolls of toilet paper after a truck carrying it crashed into the bridge.
