Read full article on original website
Related
activebeat.com
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder: What Is It, Causes, and Treatments
People with non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder fail to synchronize to a 24-hour day. A shifting rhythm can have consequences on your body, such as fluctuations in your mood, alertness, and appetite. While there is no cure, there are treatment strategies that can help you maintain a regular sleep-wake cycle and in...
Is It a Cold or the Flu? Symptoms, Treatments, and Prevention
Sore throat. Runny nose. Body aches. All are symptoms of the common cold, but they can also be something far
activebeat.com
Brown Fat: What Is It, Potential Benefits, and Health Effects
Brown adipose tissue (BAT) helps keep us warm, stores energy in the body, and is packed with iron-rich mitochondria. The way it produces heat is by breaking down blood sugar and molecules of fat. Basically burning calories to produce heat. Some research suggests potential benefits around brown fat’s ability to...
activebeat.com
Non-Starchy Vegetables You Should Be Eating
While all vegetables contain nutrients essential to our well-being, they can be grouped into starchy and non-starchy categories. Veggies with less starch typically have fewer calories and carbohydrates and more fiber. Our bodies absorb low-starch vegetables more slowly than starchy vegetables, helping to control blood sugar. Non-starchy vegetables are also...
activebeat.com
Health Screenings for Athletes
Health screenings for athletes are a systematic way to evaluate an athlete’s general and sport-specific health and fitness. Regular athlete health screenings can provide benefits such as detecting training risks, identifying imbalances and weaknesses, and creating individualized training plans. From lab work to mental health, athlete health checks involve...
Comments / 0