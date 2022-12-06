Read full article on original website
Related
wlrn.org
Florida's 350-mile long reef tract is now shrinking faster than it's growing
The largest wellness check ever performed on Florida’s ailing reef tract has reached a dire conclusion: The tract is in a “net erosional state” and shrinking faster than it’s growing. The study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and University of Miami’s Cooperative Institute for...
wlrn.org
The Everglades, over the years and through your eyes - a Florida treasure turns 75
The Everglades National Park is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week. The unique subtropical wetland ecosystem, which spans two million acres across Central and South Florida, was dedicated on December 6, 1947. To mark the occasion, we are taking a look at stunning images that show the history of the...
wlrn.org
Expedition retraces a legendary explorer’s travels through the once-pristine Everglades
In 1897, the explorer and amateur scientist Hugh de Laussat Willoughby climbed into a canoe and embarked on a coast-to-coast expedition of the Florida Everglades, a wilderness then nearly as vast as the peninsula itself and as unknown, he wrote, as the “heart of Africa.”. Willoughby and his guide...
Comments / 0