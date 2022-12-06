ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash; Bitcoin Mining Outlook

ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. Plus, Gridless, a bitcoin mining company that helps generate new sources of energy in rural communities in East Africa, secures $2 million in a seed investment round led by bitcoin venture-capital firm Stillmark and payments company.
thecurrencyanalytics.com

Zooko on ZCash (ZEC) Wallet Privacy Disclosure and 180 seconds

Zero knowledge proofs (ZKPs) will revolutionize how we think about privacy and scaling computation. And they’re just starting to take off. Zooko expressed: “When I onboard people onto Zcash, I see “lightbulb moments” where they are surprised and excited by what they just experienced. One of those moments is sometimes the fact that Zcash comes with integrated end-to-end-encrypted messaging.
cryptoglobe.com

AI-Powered Chatbot Alleges Ripple Has Secret Abilities to Make Changes to $XRP Ledger

An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot created by OpenAI, ChatGPT, has alleged that the XRP Ledger, the native network of the $XRP token, is secretly controlled by fintech firm Ripple. The firm’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has responded to the theory. According to a Twitter thread shared by user Stefan...
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer From Coinbase to MetaMask

Coinbase is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the US and abroad, with over 100 million verified users and over $200 billion in assets under management. The platform supports various third-party and EVM-compatible wallets. One frequent question newcomers ask is: how can I transfer from Coinbase to MetaMask? Well, it’s simpler than it looks.
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
CoinTelegraph

UK pushes crypto efforts forward through financial services reforms

The United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt laid out a number of reforms aiming to “drive growth and competitiveness” to the country’s financial services sector including efforts that support the crypto space. In an announcement, the U.K. government highlighted that it will create a...
CoinTelegraph

US regulator seeks feedback on DeFi’s impact on financial crime: Finance Redefined

Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The United States regulators want to take a closer look at money laundering and terror financing laws by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network...
CoinTelegraph

Ren protocol warns users to unwrap tokens or risk losses as upgrade looms

The developers of bridging platform Ren have warned users to unwrap their tokens and bridge them back to their native chains “ASAP,” or risk losing them. The team tweeted that mints on Ren will be disabled “shortly,” meaning that it will be impossible to deposit any assets onto the platform to bridge to other networks. In 30 days, “burns” (withdrawals) will also be disabled.
CoinTelegraph

Zodia Custody launches service to protect users’ crypto from exchange insolvency

Crypto asset provider Zodia Custody has launched a new service to help protect its clients from exchange insolvency. According to the company, its new service, Interchange, will provide an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models of exchanges. The service is set to allow users to keep their assets with Zodia Custody while mirroring holdings in exchanges, thereby protecting clients’ digital assets in the event that an exchange becomes insolvent.
CoinTelegraph

Bahamian attorneys pursue access to FTX data of international customers

Authorities across the globe are fighting against time to bring justice to the millions of people impacted by the financial frauds committed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. As part of the ongoing investigations, attorneys representing the Securities Commission of the Bahamas seek access to FTX’s database with international customer information.
CoinTelegraph

FTX hires forensics team to find customers’ missing billions: Report

The new management for bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has reportedly hired a team of financial forensic investigators to track down the billions of dollars worth of missing customer crypto. Financial advisory company AlixPartners was chosen for the task and is led by former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief accountant...
CoinTelegraph

Stablecoin framework is a near-term priority for Aussie regulators

Australian financial regulators are “working on options” for incorporating payment stablecoins into the regulatory framework for stored-value facilities. Such incorporation would be a part of broader reforms to the payments regulatory framework in the country. On Dec.8 the official site of the Reserve Bank of Australia published a...
cryptoglobe.com

Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap

A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto lender Genesis has no solution yet for withdrawal halts

Crypto lending platform Genesis has informed its customers that its withdrawal freeze is likely to last “additional weeks” amid efforts to stave off a potential bankruptcy filing. In a Dec. 7 letter to its customers shared by Genesis to Cointelegraph, interim CEO Derar Islim — who took the...

