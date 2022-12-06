Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash; Bitcoin Mining Outlook
ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. Plus, Gridless, a bitcoin mining company that helps generate new sources of energy in rural communities in East Africa, secures $2 million in a seed investment round led by bitcoin venture-capital firm Stillmark and payments company.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain is the only viable path to privacy and censorship resistance in the 21st century
While censorship resistance and privacy are not the same thing, they are closely intertwined. When the government or another entity, such as an advertiser, can track everything you do, they can also sanction you for bad behavior. Instead of working backward to try and cover up seismic cracks in Web2...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Zooko on ZCash (ZEC) Wallet Privacy Disclosure and 180 seconds
Zero knowledge proofs (ZKPs) will revolutionize how we think about privacy and scaling computation. And they’re just starting to take off. Zooko expressed: “When I onboard people onto Zcash, I see “lightbulb moments” where they are surprised and excited by what they just experienced. One of those moments is sometimes the fact that Zcash comes with integrated end-to-end-encrypted messaging.
cryptoglobe.com
AI-Powered Chatbot Alleges Ripple Has Secret Abilities to Make Changes to $XRP Ledger
An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot created by OpenAI, ChatGPT, has alleged that the XRP Ledger, the native network of the $XRP token, is secretly controlled by fintech firm Ripple. The firm’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has responded to the theory. According to a Twitter thread shared by user Stefan...
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer From Coinbase to MetaMask
Coinbase is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the US and abroad, with over 100 million verified users and over $200 billion in assets under management. The platform supports various third-party and EVM-compatible wallets. One frequent question newcomers ask is: how can I transfer from Coinbase to MetaMask? Well, it’s simpler than it looks.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
CoinTelegraph
UK pushes crypto efforts forward through financial services reforms
The United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt laid out a number of reforms aiming to “drive growth and competitiveness” to the country’s financial services sector including efforts that support the crypto space. In an announcement, the U.K. government highlighted that it will create a...
CoinTelegraph
US regulator seeks feedback on DeFi’s impact on financial crime: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The United States regulators want to take a closer look at money laundering and terror financing laws by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network...
kitco.com
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility,” they wrote in a blog post....
CoinTelegraph
Ren protocol warns users to unwrap tokens or risk losses as upgrade looms
The developers of bridging platform Ren have warned users to unwrap their tokens and bridge them back to their native chains “ASAP,” or risk losing them. The team tweeted that mints on Ren will be disabled “shortly,” meaning that it will be impossible to deposit any assets onto the platform to bridge to other networks. In 30 days, “burns” (withdrawals) will also be disabled.
CoinTelegraph
Zodia Custody launches service to protect users’ crypto from exchange insolvency
Crypto asset provider Zodia Custody has launched a new service to help protect its clients from exchange insolvency. According to the company, its new service, Interchange, will provide an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models of exchanges. The service is set to allow users to keep their assets with Zodia Custody while mirroring holdings in exchanges, thereby protecting clients’ digital assets in the event that an exchange becomes insolvent.
CoinTelegraph
Bahamian attorneys pursue access to FTX data of international customers
Authorities across the globe are fighting against time to bring justice to the millions of people impacted by the financial frauds committed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. As part of the ongoing investigations, attorneys representing the Securities Commission of the Bahamas seek access to FTX’s database with international customer information.
CoinTelegraph
FTX hires forensics team to find customers’ missing billions: Report
The new management for bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has reportedly hired a team of financial forensic investigators to track down the billions of dollars worth of missing customer crypto. Financial advisory company AlixPartners was chosen for the task and is led by former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief accountant...
CoinTelegraph
Stablecoin framework is a near-term priority for Aussie regulators
Australian financial regulators are “working on options” for incorporating payment stablecoins into the regulatory framework for stored-value facilities. Such incorporation would be a part of broader reforms to the payments regulatory framework in the country. On Dec.8 the official site of the Reserve Bank of Australia published a...
cryptoglobe.com
Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap
A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lender Genesis has no solution yet for withdrawal halts
Crypto lending platform Genesis has informed its customers that its withdrawal freeze is likely to last “additional weeks” amid efforts to stave off a potential bankruptcy filing. In a Dec. 7 letter to its customers shared by Genesis to Cointelegraph, interim CEO Derar Islim — who took the...
Comments / 0