goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?
BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
yourcentralvalley.com
Get a perfect smile in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
thesungazette.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hawks push win streak to five
VISALIA – The Mission Oak Hawks win their fifth game in a row against the Redwood Rangers. The final score was 54-24. The Mission Oak Hawks have been on a hot streak since losing their first game to El Diamante on Nov. 15. They’ve won the five games since, most recently beating the Redwood Rangers 54-24. At halftime, the Hawks were the better team offensively, putting up 29 points while the Rangers only had ten. Even though the Rangers put up a few more points in the second half, the Hawks were uncatchable.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Hanford Sentinel
Winter Literacy Festival offers fun, creativity on path to learning
The Kings County Office of Education presented its Winter Literacy Festival at the Hanford Family Resource Center Thursday morning. Located in what was the Hanford Teen Center inside the Civic Auditorium, the event, one of several scheduled for this week and next, is designed to give families information on programs and the development of their children.
KMPH.com
Clovis "Holi-Drone" show flies after inaugural show's cancelation due to technology issues
Second time's a charm? The Holi-drone show in Clovis was up and flying for its second night after the first night's cancelation. Tuesday night's dark sky was filled with disappointment rather than drones as Skye Dreams struggled to get its holiday show in the air. Skye Dreams released a statement...
fresyes.com
Poll: The Best of Fresno Coffee
Like you, we often start looking for a new place via the Yelp App. Also like you, we’ve seen plenty of times where Yelpers seemed to have gotten it wrong. Whether they did in this case, we’ll let you be the judge. There’s a very easy poll after...
thesungazette.com
Chapel Hart tips their hats to Fox Theatre
VISALIA – The Chapel Hart trio rode off into the sunset after getting the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent. Now, they are headed to their first headlining tour, with Visalia on their list. On May 18, up-and-coming country trio Chapel Hart will ride into town to perform...
fresyes.com
Garrafa Tacos (& Ice Cream!)
You know how much we love Tacos around here. It’s the first item on our home page! Clicking on that image will take to EVERYTHING we have on Tacos!. One of the highest voted taco places on our Taco Poll was Garrafa Tacos. So we reached out and were able to talk with Alejandro with Garrafa Tacos & Ice Cream.
Hanford Sentinel
Parable Players present free Christmas comedy show
The Parable Players’ annual Christmas Drama brings family-sized, small-town laughs to its stage in its 49th year. “Christmas in Juneberry” runs Dec. 9-11 at the First Pentecostal Church, 429 W. Elm St., Hanford. “It just had all the right ingredients to be a really fun show,” said Pastor...
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
GV Wire
Chukchansi Steakhouse Chef Bets Big on Diner Satisfaction
Chef Lalo Valenzuela started working in restaurants at the age of 12 in Yountville, the heart of Napa Valley wine country. “I pretty much worked at every restaurant except for the French Laundry,” he recalled. He has plied his trade at the Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold Casino and...
thesungazette.com
Visalia’s Fox Theater meets “America’s Favorite Husband”
VISALIA – Despite the pandemic, comedian Steve Treviño’s comedy career took to the stage, the television screen and to social media. Now, he is set to take to the stage of Visalia’s most historic theater. Treviño, also known as “America’s Favorite Husband,” is set to hit...
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
Hanford Sentinel
Fifth-generation Valley family launches new pork products
What began as a family supporting their child’s Future Farmers of America hog project has grown into Sierra Nevada Farms, a boutique pork ranch now shipping premium Central Valley born and raised heritage pork to seven western states and beyond. Based in Visalia and owned by the DeFreitas family,...
