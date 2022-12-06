ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

stmarynow.com

Parish Council passes budget, tables Hanagriff appointment

FRANKLIN — Months of work came down to a pair of votes Wednesday, when the St. Mary Parish Council approved a 2023 budget without objection. Also Wednesday, at a meeting advanced a week for the holidays, the council decided to seek the attorney general’s guidance on whether Parish President David Hanagriff can accept an appointment to a water and sewer commission.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Garbage costs going up, parish considering options

BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Patterson council says farewell to three members

The Patterson City Council on Tuesday said a fond farewell to three of its members during the last meeting before their replacements are sworn in. Also Tuesday, Mayor Rodney Grogan talked about a state-federal aid program in terms that fell short of fondness. The departing council members are Joe Russo...
PATTERSON, LA
brproud.com

DOTD combining two Denham Springs road projects to save time

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving drivers in Livingston Parish an update on two projects Thursday. Officials said the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects will be combined to reduce construction time. The project will widen Juban Road...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
healthcarejournalbr.com

Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Opens Hammond Location

Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC) announced the opening of its newest location in Hammond, La. This clinic will provide full time access to orthopedic care, and many of BROC’s sub-specialists will rotate to this location. Nathan Hensler, MD, is a primary care sports medicine physician specializing in non-operative care...
HAMMOND, LA

