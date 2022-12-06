Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Parish Council passes budget, tables Hanagriff appointment
FRANKLIN — Months of work came down to a pair of votes Wednesday, when the St. Mary Parish Council approved a 2023 budget without objection. Also Wednesday, at a meeting advanced a week for the holidays, the council decided to seek the attorney general’s guidance on whether Parish President David Hanagriff can accept an appointment to a water and sewer commission.
brproud.com
Multi-million dollar amendment submitted by Mayor Broome for stormwater funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome submitted a $5 million amendment to the proposed budget to make room for more stormwater funds. According to the mayor’s office, the proposed millions will use a portion of funding originally intended for the Budget Stabilization Fund from 2022 sales tax collections.
wbrz.com
Garbage costs going up, parish considering options
BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.
stmarynow.com
Patterson council says farewell to three members
The Patterson City Council on Tuesday said a fond farewell to three of its members during the last meeting before their replacements are sworn in. Also Tuesday, Mayor Rodney Grogan talked about a state-federal aid program in terms that fell short of fondness. The departing council members are Joe Russo...
brproud.com
DOTD combining two Denham Springs road projects to save time
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving drivers in Livingston Parish an update on two projects Thursday. Officials said the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects will be combined to reduce construction time. The project will widen Juban Road...
theadvocate.com
Some support East Baton Rouge sheriff's tax renewal. Others want details on spending.
East Baton Rouge voters will see a somewhat familiar measure on their ballots when they head to the polls Saturday: the renewal of a property tax that supports the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office operating budget. The property tax — or millage — on this ballot is more integral...
wbrz.com
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
DENHAM SPRINGS - At least 17 homeowners were mailed letters in October letting them know that their fence is not in compliance with the parish. Those homeowners would have to move their fences to accommodate the servitude and allow the parish to maintain the drainage. Tamara Beard received one of...
fox8live.com
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9). The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes...
theadvocate.com
A new animal shelter is coming to Ascension Parish. It just needs to find the right property.
Ascension Parish has a design plan in hand and hopes to break ground next year on a new animal shelter and animal control services facility. It just needs to find five acres that meet certain requirements — like not being flood-prone. Hopefully, the new facility will be up and...
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
wbrz.com
New industrial projects in West Baton Rouge could pump billions into economy, parish officials say
PORT ALLEN - Officials in West Baton Rouge are crunching the numbers for the year, and reporting exciting results. In the last year, the parish has made great strides with industrial and residential growth. “We have several industrial projects going on and some really big ones that could start in...
wbrz.com
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
wbrz.com
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road. Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
healthcarejournalbr.com
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Opens Hammond Location
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC) announced the opening of its newest location in Hammond, La. This clinic will provide full time access to orthopedic care, and many of BROC’s sub-specialists will rotate to this location. Nathan Hensler, MD, is a primary care sports medicine physician specializing in non-operative care...
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
Search and rescue efforts underway for man seen struggling in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to the scene of an incident in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River near North Street late Wednesday (December 7) morning, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11:45 a.m. when witnesses saw a man in the river, struggling to swim. First responders […]
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times and maps
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
