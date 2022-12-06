ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scary Mommy

I Never Thought I'd Let My Kids Sleep In Bed With Me

Once upon a time, I had a long list of things I’d never do as a parent: iPads at a restaurant, snacks before meals, and Nerf battles, just to name a few. But at the tippity-top of that list was the ultimate no-no for me: letting a kid sleep in my bed.
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

Why Does My Dog Pee on My Bed?

Originally Posted On: https://gottagograss.com/blogs/gotta-go-grass-blog/why-does-my-dog-pee-on-my-bed Dogs are every person’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean we let them use our beds as toilets. Many first-time dog owners struggle with potty training their dogs, especially if they have to clean the carpet or bed. A dog peeing on a bed has many dimensions and solutions.
12tomatoes.com

Young Boy Comforts Dad After Toddler Temper Tantrum

We are going to be honest with you right now. This is the sort of video where you are going to want to grab the tissues as soon as possible. It’s one of the more touching things that we have seen in some time. Molly Mikos is the mother who is responsible for sharing it and we are grateful to her for being so willing to take the time to do so.

