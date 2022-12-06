Read full article on original website
Essence
Cardi B Shares BBL Experience And Gives Advice For People Considering One
The rapper advises anyone thinking about getting surgery done, especially butt augmentations. Cardi B has always been honest with fans about her surgical procedures. This time she’s being transparent about her experience with butt injections and sharing some words of wisdom. During an Instagram Live, Cardi advised viewers considering plastic surgery to do their research first.
The biggest bombshells and news stories that season 2 of 'The Kardashians' didn't cover
The second season of "The Kardashians" didn't put much emphasis on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, or the details of the Blac Chyna case.
Forty Years After ‘Tron,’ Storytellers Are Moving onto the Metaverse
“To create engagement, you have to have a story. In the metaverse, the creators will create the community, and the stories they tell will create the community, just like at the beginning of time. The king’s storyteller kept people engaged, Shakespeare kept people engaged,” said American film producer Donald Kushner, whose 1982 film “Tron” is considered to be cinema’s first-ever portrayal of the metaverse. Kushner, who is also the president and founder at Junction Films and manager at Gumbotron, spoke to industry players this week at the Red Sea 360°, the Red Sea Film Festival’s industry talks program, about storytelling in...
Distillery Live Streaming Whiskey Aging... Yay or Yawn?
Distillery Live Streams Whiskey Aging An Ohio distillery is offering customers the boozy equivalent of watching paint dry. Hayner Distilling Co. has launched its Whiskey Webcam program in which subscribers can choose a barrel of whiskey and live stream the inside as it ages via webcam over the course of four to six years. Interested parties will pay $149 to subscribe to Hayner’s Whiskey Webcam: $139 at first, and then another $10 in four to six years to get your bottle. You’ll also get a sample every year to try, 24/7 access to the webcam and other gifts. According to Hayner, the camera is sealed inside a port on the top of the barrel and LED lights are used to illuminate the inside without emitting UV rays that could be harmful to the whiskey.
Gorilla Says She’s DONE Talking About Cardi B’s Viral 50/50
Earlier this week, Cardi B told the internet her opinions on financially splitting bills and payments by 50% with a romantic partner. She brings up situations with husband Offset, her ex and more. Days after the topic has gone viral, rapper and friend GloRilla chimed it!. She says, “I’m really...
iHeartRadio Reveals Top Country Artists & Songs Of 2022 — See The List Here
Now that 2022 is coming to an end, iHeartRadio is reflecting on the most-played artists and songs of the year, and breaking down our data genre-by-genre. The results show that favorite country artists among our listeners — in no particular order — include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and more.
Hottie Actress Teri Hatcher Turns 58 Today
Kim Basinger is 69 (“9 ½ Weeks,” “Batman,” “L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile,” “Fifty Shades Darker”) (FAST FACT: She’s mom to Ireland Baldwin, whom she shares with ex Alec Baldwin) Teri Hatcher is 58 (“Lois & Clark: The New...
Joe Satriani Never Met Alex Van Halen Before Being Asked 'The Unimaginable'
As content as Joe Satriani is to play his own music, there are some opportunities to work with others that he simply can't pass up. So you can imagine his surprise when he received a call last year from Alex Van Halen, whom he had never met, asking if he wanted to participate in a Van Halen tribute.
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
