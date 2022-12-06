ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Spanish king wins appeal but court fight with ex-lover will continue

By Brian Farmer
 3 days ago

A former king of Spain has won the latest stage of a London court battle with an ex-lover – but a lawyer says the fight will go on.

Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, 57, has sued Juan Carlos , 84, who abdicated in 2014, and wants damages for personal injury.

She alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.

Juan Carlos denies wrongdoing and disputes the claims made against him.

A High Court judge ruled earlier this year the claims could be considered at a trial in England.

But Juan Carlos on Tuesday won an appeal after challenging some of Mr Justice Nicklin’s conclusions on jurisdiction.

Appeal judges Lady Justice King, Lady Justice Simler and Lord Justice Popplewell, who heard arguments at a recent Court of Appeal hearing, concluded “the pre-abdication conduct alleged is immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country”.

However, a lawyer for Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn said the appeal court ruling will not affect claims she made about Juan Carlos’s behaviour after his abdication.

Michael Kim, from law firm Kobre & Kim, said the “overwhelming part” of the claim “should proceed to trial”.

“The judgment applies to a very narrow issue,” he said.

“It concerns only the period when Juan Carlos was the reigning king of Spain.

“The overwhelming part of Corinna’s claim, from 2014, remains unaffected and should proceed to trial.”

Judges have been told Juan Carlos ruled from 1975 until his abdication in 2014 and the succession of his son, King Felipe VI.

They have heard Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn is Danish, lived in Monaco between 2008 and 2019, and has homes in London and Shropshire.

Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn wants an “injunction and damages” resulting from “a continuous and ongoing campaign of harassment” against her, “commenced” by (Juan Carlos) from 2012, following the “break-up of an intimate romantic relationship” and her “refusal to let (Juan Carlos) use a financial sum irrevocably gifted to her, or to return other gifts”, the judges were told.

Lawyers representing her have alleged to judges that conduct “includes (the former king) or his agents smearing her and her business in the media, following her, entering her home in Shropshire and bugging her homes and electronic devices”.

Timothy Otty KC, who is leading Juan Carlos’s legal team, told appeal judges in a written argument the former king considers Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn’s legal action to be “vexatious”.

A spokeswoman for Juan Carlos said in a statement: “In its judgment, the Court of Appeal emphasised that His Majesty ’emphatically denies that he engaged in, or directed, any harassment of (the claimant) and rejects her allegations… as untrue’.

“In upholding His Majesty’s appeal, the Court of Appeal ruled that, regardless of that denial, on a proper application of principles of sovereign immunity ‘the pre-abdication conduct alleged is immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country’.”

In the appeal court ruling, Lady Justice Simler said Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to conclude the alleged “pre-abdication conduct” was “private conduct”.

She said Juan Carlos and Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn were in an “intimate relationship” from 2004 to 2009.

Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn alleged that, “from 2012, the appellant engaged in a course of conduct amounting to harassment”.

“I emphasise at this stage that there has, as yet, been no decision about whether any of the allegations she makes are true,” the judge said.

“The appellant emphatically denies that he engaged in, or directed, any harassment of the respondent and rejects her allegations to the contrary as untrue.”

The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Independent

Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort

A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
The Independent

Woman who complained about psychologist fails to overturn family court ruling

A woman embroiled in a family court dispute who complained after a psychologist said she was alienating her children from their father has lost an appeal.The woman, who says Melanie Gill is “not an appropriately qualified expert”, appealed after a judge who oversaw family court hearings in Peterborough refused to order a re-hearing of her case.But Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, on Tuesday dismissed the woman’s challenge after overseeing an appeal hearing at the High Court in London.Sir Andrew, president of the Family Division of the High Court, said he would give reasons for...
BBC

Murder trial over man bound, gagged and knifed in Glasgow

A man is to stand trial accused of binding, gagging and murdering a man in Glasgow. William Duncan, 55, was found dead in Glenalmond Street on 3 February after concerns were reported to police. Mark McConville, 38, is said have attacked him with a knife, tied him around his arms...
The Independent

Campaigners wait for ruling over Grenfell recommendations ‘failure’

A campaign group which has complained about a Government “failure” to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations relating to disabled people living in high-rise flats is waiting for a judge’s ruling on a High Court fight.Claddag has raised concerns relating to recommendations that owners of high-rise residential buildings should prepare “personal emergency evacuation plans” for people with disabilities.Lawyers for the group, which represents disabled people living in homes affected by the cladding and building safety issues, have asked Mrs Justice Stacey to quash a decision “not to implement” recommendations.The judge finished considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London, on...
The Independent

Court acquits Pakistan's interior minister in drug case

A special court for narcotics cases in Pakistan on Saturday acquitted the country’s interior minister of drug smuggling charges, a defense lawyer said, in a case filed against him during the previous administration.Rana Sanaullah, who also previously served as law minister for Punjab province, was arrested in July 2019 by federal anti-narcotics forces near the eastern city of Lahore. The anti-drug body said at the time it also arrested five others, including Sanaullah's driver and guards working for Sanaullah, and seized 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of heroin from the vehicle. Sanaullah spent nearly six months in prison until the...
The Independent

Passengers attempt to flee into Spain after pregnant woman ‘fakes labour on plane’

Nearly 30 passengers attempted to flee into Spain on Wednesday, after a plane made an emergency landing because a pregnant woman allegedly faked going into labour. The incident happened during Pegasus Airlines flight PC652 from Casablanca to Istanbul, which was reportedly transporting 228 passengers. The pregnant woman is said to have simulated labour contractions mid-air, causing the crew to decide on an emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. Crew had called ahead to seek medical assistance and upon landing at Barcelona, there was an ambulance and three police patrols waiting on the runway. The emergency responders were ready...
The Independent

