ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok

By Scott Bauer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p998G_0jZCbI5u00

Wisconsin 's Republican representatives in Congress on Tuesday called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, including his own, calling it a national security threat.

The lawmakers told Evers in a letter that the popular video sharing app should be removed because it can be used by the Chinese government to spy on users and promote Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

“Wisconsinites expect their governor to be aware of the dangerous national security threats TikTok poses and to protect them from this avenue for CCP intelligence operations,” said the letter signed by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald.

The request comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also a Republican, on Monday banned TikTok from all state government devices.

Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback reacted on Twitter without saying whether the governor would agree to the request.

“My favorite part about Wisconsin Republicans’ (tilde)we want to work together(tilde) narrative is when they send a formal, three-page letter that could’ve been a phone call just so they leak to press and get stories like this,” she said in reference to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story, which first reported on the letter. “In the spirit of bipartisanship, of course!”

Cudaback did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok, which has exploded in popularity with a nearly addictive scroll of videos, has also struggled to detect ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections, according to a recent report from nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University.

TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas, based in Los Angeles, has said the company protects all data of American users and that Chinese government officials have no access to it.

Former President Donald Trump issued blanket-style orders against Chinese tech companies, but the White House under President Joe Biden has replaced them with a narrower approach. U.S. officials and the company are now in talks over a possible agreement that would resolve American security concerns.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Giuliani testifies for 11 hours in ethics probe over false Trump election claims with his law license on the line

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani testified for 11 hours to defend his role in former president Donald Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, as the Washington DC Bar has called for his law license to be revoked. Mr Giuliani testified before the DC Board on Professional Responsibility of the DC Bar. The former mayor and attorney for the former president reportedly attempted to minimise his role in a lawsuit that alleged that Pennsylvania’s election had multiple cases of voter fraud after President Joe Biden won the state in 2020, The Washington Post reported.Hamilton “Phil”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority

For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus...
The Independent

At least four Trump associates may face criminal referrals from January 6 committee

The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four of former President Donald Trump’s associates, CNN reported on Thursday. The four individuals potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.All four men were involved to varying degrees in Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden by a margin of 74 Electoral College votes. The committee...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, says deal to return Brittney Griner to US was ‘stupid’

Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was detained on bogus espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, hit out at the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in...
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders Enbridge, Wisconsin tribe to form emergency pipeline plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered energy company Enbridge Inc. and an American Indian tribe to come up with an emergency plan to prevent potential spills from an aging oil pipeline running across the tribe's reservation.The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in federal court in 2019 to force the company to remove a section of the Line 5 pipeline that runs across the tribe's reservation in northern Wisconsin, arguing the nearly 70-year-old line poses an unreasonable risk to health and safety. The company agreed and plans to build a $450 million pipeline that...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in one disaster day: ‘Ketchup on the walls’

Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after he suffered three major blows in one disaster of a day.Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and the hashtag #ketchup started trending online on Tuesday as a series of political and legal issues took a bad turn for the former president.First, the Trump Organization was found guilty by a New York jury of all 17 counts of fraud, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: The Trump Organization has been found guilty and the January 6 committee believes it has evidence of criminality. What now for Donald?

Yes, said Bennie Thompson, the Democrat who chairs the 6 January committee: There are going to be criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.And then, on Tuesday afternoon, a stunning development. The Trump Organization was found guilty on criminal tax fraud charges. Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 17 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. To see such charges levied against a former president’s business just a couple of years since he left office is truly...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake: Trump-endorsed Republican sues in bid to overturn Arizona election defeat

Republican candidate Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor’s race, has filed a lawsuit against the state’s election officials in an effort to overturn her defeat.The former news anchor on Friday filed a lawsuit with the Maricopa County Superior Court targetting her opponent and Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs along with top officials in the state's most populous Maricopa County.Ms Lake – a proponent of Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates to be endorsed by the former president in the midterm elections.The gubernatorial candidate has refused...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's fatal parade crash case an issue in Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The judge who oversaw the trial of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year says national exposure and encouragement she got for her handling of the case is not why she is running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.But Dan Kelly, one of her challengers and a fellow conservative, said Thursday that the case is the only reason Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow got in the race."I'm struggling to think of any other reason that she would believe she would be a qualified...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jennifer Dorow, judge in Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, officially declares Wisconsin Supreme Court bid

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, who drew significant attention for presiding over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, has officially declared her candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Dorow made her announcement in Waukesha Wednesday afternoon, a day after her family confirmed her intent to run for...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president hosts QAnon figure Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago as more classified documents found

Donald Trump played host to prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, with photos showing the pair posing together.Ms Crokin, who continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of child sexual abuse, is just the latest far-right figure welcomed by the former president to his Florida club after he came under fire for meeting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemite Kanye West last month.Wednesday’s event comes amid a week of political and legal blows for the former president.The same day, it emerged that a search of Mr Trump’s properties had uncovered...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Evangelicals may be turning away from Trump, but Christian nationalism isn’t going anywhere

Since the heady days of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Caleb Campbell’s congregation has been split in two. The pastor of an evangelical church in the northern suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, he has watched his flock both energised and repulsed by the real estate tycoon’s political rise.“When Trump would come to town, we had members of our congregation inside the building for the rally and some outside the building protesting,” he tells The Independent. “I was naive. I remember thinking that obviously people see right through this. I was shocked to discover that most people really earnestly supported not only...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema’s Democratic exodus is her latest attention-seeking stunt. It won’t save her

Liberals have long hated Senator Kyrsten Sinema ever since she voted against overriding the Senate Parliamentarian to add a minimum wage increase to the American Rescue Plan. She has further antagonized them through her support for the filibuster, even when it means protecting voting or abortion rights. She angered them even more this summer when she voted for an amendment that almost killed the Inflation Reduction Act. It appears that no matter the occasion, Ms Sinema enjoys sticking out and making herself the topic of attention while simultaneously avoiding the press and, as a profile in the 19th News...
ARIZONA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

U.S. DOJ subpoenas Wisconsin county election officials for Trump communications

MADISON - U.S. Department of Justice officials are asking election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties to hand over records of communication between their offices and former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to keep himself in the White House despite losing reelection in 2020. The subpoenas to Wisconsin officials seek records of communication with 19 people, including Dane County attorney Jim Troupis, who, while representing Trump, worked...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy