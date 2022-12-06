According to a Debt.com survey, 37% of respondents report buying more cosmetics than ever before. And despite inflation, one-third said they haven’t changed how they shop for cosmetics, according to the provider of debt solutions. In fact, 62% of respondents agreed that “lipstick products are an affordable way to treat [themselves] in times of high inflation.” The survey also found that people with credit card debt, as well as those spending the most monthly on cosmetics, were most likely to agree with this statement.

3 DAYS AGO