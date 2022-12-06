ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Stop Oil sister group jump in the way of cross-country skiers during race

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

A Just Stop Oil sister campaign from Norway disrupted a cross-country skiing race on Sunday, 4 December.

Footage shows members of Stop Oil Exploration (Stopp Oljeletinga) blocking the men’s 20km event at the Lillehammer World Cup.

Activists held a banner in the middle of the snowy track as skiiers raced past them.

The group said they staged the protest to demand that the Norwegian government “Declares an immediate halt to all further exploration for new oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf” and “presents a concrete plan for a fair transition for today’s oil workers.”

