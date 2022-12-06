Read full article on original website
GW Hatchet
Show up best dressed to your holiday parties with this outfit inspiration
The holiday season is prime time for parties, family gatherings and going out with friends, but finding the most stylish outfits to wear can be as stressful as searching for the perfect holiday presents. However, there’s a variety of cute and stylish outfits you can put together ranging from elegant...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Michelle Obama Brightens Up ‘Today’ Show in Lime Green Blazer & Matching Pumps To Promote Her New Book ‘The Light We Carry’
Michelle Obama appeared on the “Today” show on Nov. 14, brightening up the studio in a lime green set and pointed heels. The former first lady spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager about her daughter Sasha and Malia’s sisterly bond and her new book titled “The Light We Carry” — the book was inspired by the letters she received in response to her 2018 memoir “Becoming.” Obama’s colorful ensemble consisted of a button-up blazer that gave off a militaristic feel thanks to the high neckline and structured silhouette. Fastened in place with gilded buttons, the blazer was paired with flared pants...
ktalnews.com
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
Stylists reveal 12 items from your winter wardrobe you should get rid of
From cottagecore to cropped sweaters, fashion experts explained which pieces people can start replacing from their closets for the season.
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Hypebae
Eckhaus Latta's FW22 Footwear Collection Is Finally Here
Bicoastal brand Eckhaus Latta has unveiled its brand-new footwear collection, debuting a myriad of exciting mules, platform boots and sculptural clogs to celebrate its ten year anniversary. Standouts from the 12-piece collection include a wealth of different silhouettes and finishes, delivering something exciting for everyone. Toadstool clogs as Eckhaus Latta...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
seventeen.com
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023
Imagining Dean and Dan Caten starting to work on their latest collection, one could easily picture the design duo telling Alexa to play Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ hit song “Thrift Shop” and vibing throughout the whole creative process. Instead of their usual travels around the world, the...
19 Amazon Women’s Slippers for Comfort and Cute Style
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift option or not, women’s slippers are always a good idea. And the best Amazon slippers will have you covered for holiday needs and beyond, no matter if you’re searching for a gift for mom or a daily staple for yourself. With Amazon’s range of cozy booties, comfy slides that offer arch support, and indoor-outdoor styles for hours of wear, you’ll be set. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings:...
Festive fashion: 8 stylish gift ideas for guys
Hunting for a Christmas present for a sartorially-minded guy?Look no further than the autumn/winter fashion collections, where you’ll find on-trend garments and accessories to impress the coolest of dudes.From shirts to shoes, here’s our pick of the best festive fashion gifts for men…1. Lyle and Scott Archive Harness Brown Cord Overshirt, £95; Archive Vanilla Ice Dot Cable Knitted Polo Shirt, £85; Racked Mid Grey Marl Rib Beanie, £30Versatile and very trendy indeed, an overshirt (also known as a shacket) is great for layering with a coat in winter, or throwing over a T-shirt during the warmer months.2. Ted Baker Morric...
Save up to 40% on celeb-loved styles in Reformation’s Winter Sale
With wintertime on the way, Reformation’s cozy cashmere deals are heating up. The sustainable style brand kicked off its Winter Sale today, offering up to 40% off on everything from staple sweaters to party-ready pieces. It’s also the prime time to steal shopping inspiration straight from celebrities; after all, the brand has so many famous fans, it just might be easier to name A-listers who don’t have its designs in their closets. And while Ref’s many superstar devotees include Meghan Markle, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid — to name just a few — Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with the label is particularly extensive. She’s...
7 of the Best Cashmere and Cashmere-Blend Clothing Finds Under $100
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's cashmere weather — conceptually, at least. The thing about cashmere is that while it's as warm as a hug and as soft as heaven, it usually comes with a fairly steep price tag. Do we want to […]
Hypebae
Reformation Is Hosting Its Annual Winter Sale
Cult-classic brand Reformation is hosting its annual winter sale, starting today. The fashion label behind the Instagram-worthy outfits is offering a generous 40 percent discount on select styles, both online and in stores, giving you endless options for that upcoming holiday party. Standouts include the Nya Velvet dress as the festive gown arrives with a thigh-baring slit and a flirty sweetheart neckline. The Carrington two-piece is perfect for those looking for an understated, yet elegant look as the matching set is meticulously crafted from deadstock polyester.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Taps (B).STROY for Winter-Ready Leather Ankle Boots
After revealing a kaleidoscopic Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label (B).STROY last month, Givenchy has quietly revived the ever-expanding partnership with a new footwear offering. Enter the duo’s Leather Ankle Boot, a sleek, all-black, lace-up silhouette reserved for the winter months. Made in Italy,...
housebeautiful.com
Scandi Christmas table setting ideas
A thoughtfully decorated table is a wonderful way to make any family meal more special, and this year, a Scandi-inspired tablescape will make for a cosy yet laidback Christmas dinner. After all, Scandinavians are masters of hygge, so there's no better way of achieving an inviting table setting than by...
