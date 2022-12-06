ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JASKJ_0jZCaeQP00
Photo: Getty Images

My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections . Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats , without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Debby Anderson of Stockbridge suggest trying out her recipe for "Candy Cane Snowballs." It takes less than an hour to make five dozen of these bad boys. In addition, there are only seven basic ingredients in the while recipe, and only four steps to follow. What could be easier than that? Here's what she had to say about it:

"I bake dozens of kinds of Christmas cookies to give to family and friends. I came up with this recipe when I had leftover candy canes. We dip the snowballs into a white candy coating, then into crushed peppermint candy."

Check out the full recipe for Anderson's Candy Cane Snowballs .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Georgia City Named One Of The Most Fun In America

Every city in America is special in its own way. It could have an excellent night life, some fantastic entertainment options, great low-cost activities available, or a combination of all three to make it a fun place to live and visit. Walletup recently conducted a study to find which cities...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Clouds, increased rain chances return Friday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An approaching cold front will bring more cloud cover and some showers to Middle Georgia later today. Friday began with plenty of sun across much of Middle Georgia along with some patchy fog. Cloud cover is already beginning to move in from the north, however, and will continue to do so until it becomes a blanket tonight. We will likely see rain chances ramp up in the form of showers later, however much of that activity will not arrive until after the sun sets. Highs this afternoon will largely be in the low to mid 70s. Ambient winds will blow from the northwest at about 5-10 mph.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Georgia?

Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Near-record highs possible this week

Despite a wedge front being over Middle Georgia for part of the day, Macon managed to warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. A warm front has pushed north and will continue to bring warm humid air to the area through the end of the week. Overnight patchy, dense fog...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-month-old Georgia boy hurt in accidental fire, suffers burns on nearly 40% of body, parents say

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A 17-month-old Georgia boy is recovering after his parents said he was seriously burned in an accidental fire. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black suffered second and third-degree burns that covered nearly 40 percent of his body during a fire at his home on Nov. 12, his parents, Tony Black and Rochenda Golightly, said on a GoFundMe account.
GEORGIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

GA election statement from the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation

On the heels of Senator Raphael Warnock‘s highly publicized runoff reelection victory over Herschel Walker in the 2022 Georgia Senate race, Linda Earley Chastang, CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, released a statement to share the organization’s gratitude on a job well done. “We congratulate...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia lawmakers highlight priorities for upcoming session

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers hope to tackle healthcare, inflation, and education in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker-elect Jon Burns, Speaker Jan Jones, and Lt. Gov.-Elect Burt Jones spoke about the upcoming legislative session. They said economic relief from inflation is one of their top priorities.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
truecrimedaily

Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy