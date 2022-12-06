ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, U.S. Defense secretary says

By TARA COPP
 3 days ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it.

Last week more than 20 Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden asking that the administration remove the mandate, saying it has hurt the U.S. National Guard’s ability to recruit troops. Those troops are activated by governors to respond to natural disasters or unrest.

Congress may consider legislation this coming week to end the mandate as a requirement to gather enough support to pass this year's defense budget, which is already two months late.

Austin said he would not comment on pressure from the Hill.

“We lost a million people to this virus," Austin told reporters traveling with him Saturday. “ A million people died in the United States of America. We lost hundreds in DOD. So this mandate has kept people healthy.”

“I’m the guy” who ordered the military to require the vaccine, Austin added. “I support continuation of vaccinating the troops.”

Last year Austin directed that all troops get the vaccine or face potential expulsion from the military; thousands of active-duty forces have been discharged since then for their refusal to get the shots.

Jim Rubin
3d ago

to defeat Covid-19, we all need to work together, or it will keep coming back.

Hatrick
3d ago

Joe Biden said the pandemic is over, Vaccine mandate has been eliminated virtually everywhere else, Except perhaps in health care facilities! Why?..... It doesn't stop you from getting the virus or spreading the virus, And you need a booster virtually every 6 months!🤔🤭❓️

Laura Chavez
3d ago

My gawd, this guy is useless! At least for anything beneficial or productive! Another one that checks all the “weirdo boxes” for this administration!

INDIANA STATE
