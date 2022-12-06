Traffic Fatality in the 7700 block of E Ben White Blvd SVRD EB

Case: 22-3340421

Time: 8:37 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Location: 7700 block of E. Ben White Blvd SVRD EB

Deceased: Unidentified person

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:37 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and an unidentified pedestrian in the 7700 block of E. Ben White Blvd SVRD EB. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where the unidentified person died on December 2, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 101st fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 105 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 103 fatal crashes resulting in 111 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.