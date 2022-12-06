Traffic Fatality in the 8500 block of S IH 35 SB

Case: 22-3370811

Time: 2:07 p.m.

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Location: 8500 block of S IH 35 SB

Deceased: Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera, White female, 8/31/1970

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a single-vehicle crash, a sedan, in the 8500 block of S IH-35 SVRD SB. The driver, Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 102nd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 106 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 103 fatal crashes resulting in 111 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.