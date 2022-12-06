Traffic Fatality in the 6100 block of Asa Dr

Case: 22-3290761

Time: 2:58 p.m.

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Location: 6100 block of Asa Dr.

Deceased: Terry Gonzales, Black male, 2/11/1991

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 2:58 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a crash involving a single motorcycle in the 6100 block of Asa Drive. The motorcyclist, Terry Gonzales, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died on November 30, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 100th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 104 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 103 fatal crashes resulting in 111 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.