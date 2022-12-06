Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students receive free shoes from Shoe Carnival
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Elementary students from St. Patrick's were able to pick out a new pair of shoes of their very own. Share the Spirt was out at Shoe Carnival, Friday morning giving back to the community. Students were able to pick out a pair of shoes of...
Santa house is back in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Santa is coming to the capital city this holiday season. Beginning this week, the Springfield Park District will be hosting its Santa house at various locations across Springfield. Santa will be at the Robin Roberts stadium on Thursday night until 8 p.m. Santa will be...
St. Patrick Catholic School receives $12,500
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A local school will now have more support to create a new student culture coordinator position thanks to a new grant. The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln has awarded St. Patrick School Catholic School $12,500 in funding. The new position aims to help...
Power outage affecting over 1,200 people in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light, and Power (CWLP) crews are responding to a power outage. CWLP says the power outage is affecting over 1,200 customers on the northwest side of Springfield served by the utility’s Amos substation. Area affected includes from east of Bruns Lane to...
New apartments will be built in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A downtown Springfield building will be transformed into apartments. The building is located at 526 E Adams Street next to the Old State Capitol Building. A developer from Michale Von Behren Builders will be turning the second and third floors into apartments,. There will be...
Springfield City Council hears presentation on cannabis ordinance
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council is considering changing distance boundaries for adult-use cannabis businesses from sensitive areas such as schools, daycares, and homes. This is part of a debate that aldermen have been discussing for a few months now. They don’t know yet if there will...
Dazzling holiday deals at Luttrell Jewelers
Springfield, IL — Visit Luttrell Jewelers today. Up to 30% off - engagement rings, watches, diamond earrings, etc. For more information visit their website.
Ameren Illinois collects 21,000 pounds of food for food pantries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A friendly competition among Ameren Illinois workers turned into much-needed replenishment of supplies for food pantries in central and southern Illinois, including Sojourn Shelter and Services in Springfield. Ameren Illinois co-workers in 40 locations collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and Ameren Illinois donated...
Jacksonville Police Department offering citizen's police academy
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department is offering the Citizen’s Police Academy to residents or employees within Jacksonville or Morgan County. The academy is a thirteen-week program with the classes being held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and one, optional Saturday range training.
Trash can and dumpster set on fire at District 186 schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A trash can and a dumpster were set on fire Thursday morning at Springfield Public Schools District 186 property. The Springfield Police & Fire Departments are investigating the incidents that occurred overnight at 1:05 a.m. and 1:54 a.m. A building inspection Thursday morning revealed that...
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
Memorial Health seeing increase in flu
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is reporting a dramatic increase in influenza cases at its five area hospitals in Decatur, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Taylorville. The hospitals collectively have seen 104 patients hospitalized with influenza, compared to four at this time last year. “This year’s strains of influenza...
Northern Illinois man missing and endangered
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Morris Police Department says Samuel J Jenkins, 42 was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3:00 p.m. on December 1st, 2022. Jenkins is described as 6 feet 1 inches, weighing...
Teacher shortage across the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New data is shining a spotlight on how widespread the teacher shortage is across the country. New government data shows that nearly half of all public schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October. It's a statistic that superintendents locally say they know all too well.
Springfield Police Department gets VR goggles to help train new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Stepping into the future, Springfield alderman approved two emergency agenda items that will help police be prepared. Springfield city council approved spending more than $160,000 to buy virtual reality goggles to help train new Springfield police officers. Officials say that VR will allow officers to...
Ditch the job, work for yourself with the help of Ebay
Springfield, IL — Everyone knows the saying, “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” But how about, “if you follow what you love, you may end up with a million-dollar business?”. According to a new Small Business Report...
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
ISP: Central Illinois man arrested for first degree murder
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Moultrie County man has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, police say. We're told on September 26, the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, IL, where they located a 54-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.
