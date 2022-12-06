Read full article on original website
k2radio.com
Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents
The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spotlights sworn and civilian staff at annual ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony this week, recognizing sworn and civilian staff for outstanding work in 2021. Below are the honorees and information shared by the office in a series of posts this week. “We invite you to join us...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/7/22–12/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/30/22–12/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice seeking ‘Cards of Caring’ for patients in Natrona, Converse County
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is holding its third annual “Cards of Caring” initiative, which asks people to create holiday cards. “For kids and kids at heart, help us spread some Holiday cheer to our patients and Transitions clients,” a Wednesday press release from Central Wyoming Hospice said. “Just make a card or send us one of your favorites, with your Holiday wishes.”
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 9. Circuit Court Judge Blaine Nelson presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
oilcity.news
Denver resident charged with seven drug felonies after traffic stop east of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado resident has been charged with seven felonies in Natrona County after investigators say they recovered over three pounds of presumed methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 1. Scott Alan Buchanan, 43, was the sole occupant of an F-250 headed...
oilcity.news
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
oilcity.news
Mountain to see up to an inch Thursday; 70% chance of snow in Casper by Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Mountain has an 80% chance of snow on Thursday with up to an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations around Casper aren’t expected to see more snow Thursday through Saturday. A 20% chance of snow returns to Casper on Sunday night, increasing to a 60% chance during the day on Monday and to 70% by Monday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
oilcity.news
Visit Prairie Field Services for their December Meet and Greet and upcoming Job Fair
Prairie Field Services is excited to invite the Casper community to visit their office for a Meet and Greet on Dec. 14, 2022, and a Job Fair on Jan. 11, 2023. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, visit Prairie Field Services at 3019 Salt Creek Highway in Casper for a Meet and Greet Open House at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Come see what we’re all about and get to know the team that makes it all happen.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller
Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
oilcity.news
David Street Station’s ‘Den’ moves to the Nolan
CASPER, Wyo. — All of The Den’s winter season events, including Friday’s Ugly Sweater Party, will now take place at the Nolan building, according to a social media post. David Street Station introduced ‘The Den’ as an industrial tent beside the holiday tree at the Station last month.
oilcity.news
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
oilcity.news
Casper’s 10% chance of snow Friday jumps to 80% by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a slight chance of some snow on Friday before snow becomes likely early in the news week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is forecast near 38 degrees with wind gusts of up to 55...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.
Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
