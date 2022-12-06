ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May

Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Outsider.com

Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.
New York Post

Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.

Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
SFGate

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
The Boot

Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers are hitting the road next year in support of their recently released 14th career studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. The beloved Southern rock outfit will kick off their trek on March 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Ind. The run includes several stops with multiple nights, including the band's annual four-day HeAthen's Homecoming celebration, held at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga..
OHIO STATE
Pitchfork

Built to Spill Announce 2023 U.S. Tour

Built to Spill are heading out on another tour behind new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name. After rounding out their December shows, they’ll return to the road in March for a huge batch of dates that begins with several performances at their Boise, Idaho, hometown festival Treefort. The live band throughout the tour will comprise Doug Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
Loudwire

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
UTAH STATE
American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Shares New Music to Close Out Breakthrough Year

Country rap star-on-the-rise Jelly Roll has shared a new song ahead of the biggest headlining show of his career – and closing out his biggest year to date. His latest track, “NEED A FAVOR,” arrives the morning of his homecoming concert, where he’ll headline Nashville’s nearly 19,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 9). This year has marked Jelly Roll’s (born Jason DeFord) breakthrough with a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Dead Man Walking,” a tune in the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart with “Son of a Sinner,” and more hits in his back pocket.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Elle King Cancels Three Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs

Elle King has been forced to cancel three upcoming shows after suffering a concussion at home. The singer-songwriter, whose new album arrives in early 2023, shared the news in an Instagram story on Thursday. “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing,” she wrote. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion.” The canceled shows were set for Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle on Dec. 7, 8, and 9. King had managed to play a few dates in December after the injury...
New York Post

Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.

We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...

