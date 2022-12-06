Read full article on original website
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Reveal 2023 World Tour Dates with Alice Cooper
Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May
Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury
Morgan Wallen announces ‘One Night at a Time’ 2023 tour: Tickets, prices, dates
2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for country fans. Household names George Strait, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney will tour all over North America, plus, Garth Brooks is performing in Las Vegas all year long. Now, you can add controversial rising star Morgan Wallen to the roster...
Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.
Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Drive-By Truckers are hitting the road next year in support of their recently released 14th career studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. The beloved Southern rock outfit will kick off their trek on March 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Ind. The run includes several stops with multiple nights, including the band's annual four-day HeAthen's Homecoming celebration, held at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga..
Built to Spill Announce 2023 U.S. Tour
Built to Spill are heading out on another tour behind new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name. After rounding out their December shows, they’ll return to the road in March for a huge batch of dates that begins with several performances at their Boise, Idaho, hometown festival Treefort. The live band throughout the tour will comprise Doug Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour
Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
Jelly Roll Shares New Music to Close Out Breakthrough Year
Country rap star-on-the-rise Jelly Roll has shared a new song ahead of the biggest headlining show of his career – and closing out his biggest year to date. His latest track, “NEED A FAVOR,” arrives the morning of his homecoming concert, where he’ll headline Nashville’s nearly 19,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 9). This year has marked Jelly Roll’s (born Jason DeFord) breakthrough with a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Dead Man Walking,” a tune in the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart with “Son of a Sinner,” and more hits in his back pocket.
The Wood Brothers, Allison Russell + More Dazzle at Florida's Orange Blossom Revue
Big festivals are nice, but the truly magical events are often the smaller ones taking place and keeping proceeds within their respective local communities. Such was the case at this past weekend's Orange Blossom Revue in Central Florida. Co-curated this year by The Wood Brothers and Midwood Entertainment, the revue...
Elle King Cancels Three Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs
Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.
We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...
