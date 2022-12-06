Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Snowdrop Solutions’ Jacob Taewa on Transaction Data and Customer Demand
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we chat with Jacob Taewa, Account Manager at data intelligence company, Snowdrop Solutions, about the increase of customer demand in banking and why transaction data plays a causative role in that. Snowdrop has recently launched a new ‘green ESG tagging’ feature in collaboration with Rebellion Pay, that will allow banking customers to see whether the merchants they spend their money with are sustainable.
ffnews.com
Cyber Security is Top IT Priority for the Finance and Banking Sector in 2023
A new report by leading providers of IT infrastructure, Softcat, offers an exclusive look at the tech investments the financial and banking sector is prioritising in the year ahead. The findings form part of a report based on the views of more than 1,800 customers in the UK and Ireland...
ffnews.com
Open banking-enabled travel debit card Currensea now available on Google Pay
Fintech Currensea’s money-saving travel debit card can now be used on Google Pay, unlocking access to lower overseas foreign exchange fees for more customers. This latest partnership allows Android customers easy access to their Currensea card via their Google Wallet. Customers are now able to use their Currensea card on in-person and online transactions using Google Pay to make secure contactless purchases above the £45 limit with the added convenience of using their phone rather than carrying a card.
ffnews.com
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Digital Private Bank, Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), today announced that Alpian SA (“Alpian”), Switzerland’s first digital private bank, has gone live with core banking and payments services on Temenos Banking Cloud. The pioneering bank is running on Temenos Banking Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure to create an accessible offering that unifies...
ffnews.com
KodyPay Partners With Adyen to Offer Embedded Finance Starting With Hospitality Sector
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced that it has partnered with KodyPay, the fully integrated ordering and payment platform for businesses. Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics and frictionless finance.
ffnews.com
Sayata Announces EasyFirm – The Fastest Way To Get Five Firm Cyber Quotes For SMBs
Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the release of EasyFirm, a new offering developed for brokers to quickly secure bindable cyber insurance quotes on the spot. EasyFirm is a short form of additional cyber-related questions integrated into the Sayata...
ffnews.com
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Smart Payment Terminals and Enforcing Customer Choice
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, talks about the varied use of Smart payment terminals and how to work effectively with businesses and merchants on orchestration. For Johnson, consumers want flexibility and security when they go in-store. By utilising Smart terminals, merchants can provide a personalised service to their customers whilst ensuring their privacy -improving their customer relationships overall.
ffnews.com
Abdul Naushad on Why SWIFT Needs to Partner with Fintechs
Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad discusses the evolution in payments infrastructure due to cross-border payments and what that means for legacy institutions like SWIFT. Naushad acknowledges that SWIFT plays an integral role in the ecosystem for banks and corporates, but advises that partnerships with new fintechs are invaluable when adapting to digital customer demands.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Neobanking Around the World” – Alex Weber, N26 in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
N26 has entered – and left – international markets, but remains committed to its vision to build a global bank. We asked its Chief Growth Officer Alex Weber what it’s learned from its experience. “We are in pole position to become one of the biggest retail banks...
ffnews.com
Indirect Lending Expected to be a Top Trend for Community Banks to Watch in 2023
Teslar Software, provider of lending process automation tools for community financial institutions, today shared commentary on what most significantly impacted the lending landscape in 2022 as well as the primary trends for community institutions to watch for in 2023. More community banks will embrace indirect lending to diversify portfolios and...
ffnews.com
Optimum Finance Continues Growth Trajectory with New Funding Capability
Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has increased its funding capability by 25% following a successful year driven by substantial growth and new client acquisition. The increase in funding capability will allow the firm to extend higher value facilities based on larger unpaid invoices to more businesses looking to finance...
ffnews.com
OKQ8 Partners With Enfuce Around Card Issuing Modernisation, in Their Transformation Towards Sustainable Mobility
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing powerhouse, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s largest fuel companies, under transformation to become a leading brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the successful first launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card programme, as part of OKQ8’s larger modernisation of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.
ffnews.com
Communications and Strategy Firm Wachsman Bolsters European Presence With New Swiss Office
Strategic communications consultancy, Wachsman, a global communications specialist focusing on financial services, emerging technology, and digital assets, has opened its newest office in Geneva, Switzerland. The new location, Wachsman’s third in Europe and seventh worldwide, will reinforce the company’s leading position in the financial technology industry. “As a...
ffnews.com
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on Payments Becoming Invisible
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke to Ravi Sharma, the Business Manager of a safety science company, UL Solutions, about the varied range of products and services the company provides, from testing and certification to advisory offerings, and their work in the payments space. For Sharma, payments are becoming more invisible, and that is where the scrupulous need for security comes in.
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG builds a Cloud-Based Infrastructure to automate its services
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay...
ffnews.com
Investors Prefer Personal Advisors Over Robo or Digital Solutions In Their Wealth Management Journey
A recent wealth management study has found that most investors prefer having a personal advisor over robo or digital solutions. Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, has launched an advisory report in collaboration with EY (Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd) to provide an in-depth look into the global wealth management industry amid disruptive changes.
ffnews.com
Mobility Fintech Moove Raises $30 Million From Debut Sukuk for UAE Expansion
Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is raising $30 million from a debut sukuk issuance arranged by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Ltd. in its mission to build the largest EV ride-hailing fleet in the MENA region. The successful completion of...
ffnews.com
FF AWARDS: Wise Winners of the Biggest Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments
By a landslide, Wise were the winners of the biggest ‘Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments’ at this year’s FF Awards. The Head of UK & Europe, Partnerships at Wise, Roisin Levine, shares her thoughts on the win.
ffnews.com
TreviPay Acquires Apruve
TreviPay, a leader in global B2B payments and invoicing solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire payment platform Apruve. Apruve offers a robust suite of payment solutions for global enterprises that will complement and expand on TreviPay’s existing order-to-cash technology offerings, merchant invoicing solutions, and the geographical reach of TreviPay’s existing B2B networks. TreviPay has experienced unprecedented demand from global enterprise buyers and sellers resulting in 30% organic growth in 2022, and this acquisition furthers TreviPay’s plans to expand its order-to-cash technology offerings and B2B payment network. This acquisition builds on TreviPay’s recent purchase of Baton Financial Services.
ffnews.com
Bosonic Launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces an industry first in going live with Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian...
Comments / 0