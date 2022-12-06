Read full article on original website
Metro Atlanta Christmas Dining Guide
The days are merry and bright this Christmas season, and Atlanta restaurants are spreading cheer with Christmas meals and special hours over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday diners can hang the stockings, put the presents under the tree and then head to a local Atlanta eatery for a special celebration. After gifts are unwrapped on Christmas Day, 10th & Piedmont, Gilbert’s, and Sankranti welcome diners back for a change of pace.
iheart.com
Georgia City Named One Of The Most Fun In America
Every city in America is special in its own way. It could have an excellent night life, some fantastic entertainment options, great low-cost activities available, or a combination of all three to make it a fun place to live and visit. Walletup recently conducted a study to find which cities...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in Georgia
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox5atlanta.com
Thursday morning weather forecast
The dense fog is back and will stick around all morning. A warm front will be sending metro Atlanta a lot of unseasonably high temperatures.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
fox5atlanta.com
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for car near scene of Idaho murders
New developments in the murder investigation into the four University of Idaho students. Police are now looking for a car that could be connected to the case.
fox5atlanta.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe, father arrested for her mother murder after 2-week manhunt
DANVILLE, Va. - Aspen Jeter, the 5-year-old South Carolina girl whose mother’s decomposing body was found at her home on Thanksgiving Day, has been found safe. Her father has been taken into police custody. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said the young girl was found with her 47-year-old father,...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
atlantanewsfirst.com
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
YAHOO!
AG: Former GA school superintendent, wife plead guilty on racketeering, theft charges
A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have pleaded guilty on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned. Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on their...
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock wins: Georgia votes to send Democrat back to DC
Senator Raphael Warnock wins reelection. Georgia voters are sending the Democrat back to Washington for a 6-year term. The incumbent beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker following a grueling runoff.
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
accesswdun.com
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
