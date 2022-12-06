ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried misses deadline to respond to testimony request, now what?

Crypto’s public enemy number one, Sam Bankman-Fried has missed a crucial deadline to confirm his appearance at an upcoming Senate Committee hearing. The former FTX CEO missed a Thursday 5:00 pm ET on Dec. 8 deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at the Committee meeting on Dec. 14. This has set up the possibility of a congressional subpoena.
Daily Mail

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA

Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
CoinTelegraph

SBF 'willing' to testify at House hearing on the FTX collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has indicated that he’s willing to testify at a United States House hearing into the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried controversially missed the deadline to respond to a Senate Banking Committee request to appear and testify during a hearing focused on FTX’s bankruptcy earlier this week. While the possibility of a congressional subpoena was on the table, the beleaguered former CEO has offered himself up in a series of Tweets published Dec. 9.
CoinTelegraph

Helping or hindering: A closer look at the executive crypto order

This past March, the Biden Administration released its long-awaited executive order on “ensuring responsible development of digital assets,” with many in the cryptocurrency industry welcoming this move as a step toward much-needed regulatory clarity. Each year the cryptocurrency ecosystem grows and expands, with millions of people around the...
CoinTelegraph

US regulator to seek feedback on DeFi’s impact on financial crime

A United States financial regulator is looking to gain feedback from the banking industry about how decentralized finance (DeFi) may affect the bureau’s efforts to stop financial crime. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it is “looking carefully” at DeFi, while the agency’s acting director, Himamauli Das, said...
CoinTelegraph

'Definitely on the table' — Subpoenas headed for SBF if he refuses to testify

United States House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has tweeted that a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO who is now being requested to testify at two separate congressional hearings. In a Dec. 8 tweet, Waters refuted a CNBC report suggesting that...
CoinTelegraph

Bahamian attorneys pursue access to FTX data of international customers

Authorities across the globe are fighting against time to bring justice to the millions of people impacted by the financial frauds committed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. As part of the ongoing investigations, attorneys representing the Securities Commission of the Bahamas seek access to FTX’s database with international customer information.
PYMNTS

Current and Former FTX CEOs to Testify Dec. 13

The current and former CEOs of FTX are to testify before a Congressional committee. FTX Group founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and current FTX Group CEO John J. Ray III are to be witnesses at a Tuesday (Dec. 13) hearing called "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I," the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services said in a Dec. 9 media advisory emailed to PYMNTS.

