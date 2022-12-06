Read full article on original website
Related
'We want him here': Maxine Waters urges Bankman-Fried to testify
The former FTX CEO has signaled he would be open to testifying.
Grassley, Johnson accuse Garland of ignoring Trump special counsel's conflicts, DOJ's double standard
Republican senators say Jack Smith poses conflict of interest issues now that he is special counsel in the Trump case, and they accuse the DOJ of having a double standard.
CNBC
House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn't plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters informed a group of Democrats that she doesn't plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Waters' message to her members came at a private meeting Tuesday, with part of the discussion focused on Bankman-Fried's possible testimony at the committee's Dec. 13 hearing.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried misses deadline to respond to testimony request, now what?
Crypto’s public enemy number one, Sam Bankman-Fried has missed a crucial deadline to confirm his appearance at an upcoming Senate Committee hearing. The former FTX CEO missed a Thursday 5:00 pm ET on Dec. 8 deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at the Committee meeting on Dec. 14. This has set up the possibility of a congressional subpoena.
Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees in suit blocking January 6 subpoena days before rumored campaign announcement after committee says it can't pay former president’s legal bills if he announces another run for the White House
Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
76 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
White House’s former ‘disinformation czar’ Nina Jankowicz registers as a foreign agent
Nina Jankowicz, who briefly headed the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, is now registered as a foreign agent, according to documents.
CoinTelegraph
SBF 'willing' to testify at House hearing on the FTX collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has indicated that he’s willing to testify at a United States House hearing into the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried controversially missed the deadline to respond to a Senate Banking Committee request to appear and testify during a hearing focused on FTX’s bankruptcy earlier this week. While the possibility of a congressional subpoena was on the table, the beleaguered former CEO has offered himself up in a series of Tweets published Dec. 9.
CoinTelegraph
Helping or hindering: A closer look at the executive crypto order
This past March, the Biden Administration released its long-awaited executive order on “ensuring responsible development of digital assets,” with many in the cryptocurrency industry welcoming this move as a step toward much-needed regulatory clarity. Each year the cryptocurrency ecosystem grows and expands, with millions of people around the...
CoinTelegraph
US regulator to seek feedback on DeFi’s impact on financial crime
A United States financial regulator is looking to gain feedback from the banking industry about how decentralized finance (DeFi) may affect the bureau’s efforts to stop financial crime. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it is “looking carefully” at DeFi, while the agency’s acting director, Himamauli Das, said...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s willing to testify before House committee
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted early Friday morning that he does not have access to "much of his data," meaning potential testimony would be limited.
CoinTelegraph
'Definitely on the table' — Subpoenas headed for SBF if he refuses to testify
United States House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has tweeted that a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO who is now being requested to testify at two separate congressional hearings. In a Dec. 8 tweet, Waters refuted a CNBC report suggesting that...
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at reporting on crypto miners' potential environmental impact
Three United States lawmakers have introduced legislation that would direct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to report on the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto miners. In a Dec. 8 announcement, California Representative Jared Huffman and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said they were “sounding the alarm” on the energy...
CoinTelegraph
Bahamian attorneys pursue access to FTX data of international customers
Authorities across the globe are fighting against time to bring justice to the millions of people impacted by the financial frauds committed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. As part of the ongoing investigations, attorneys representing the Securities Commission of the Bahamas seek access to FTX’s database with international customer information.
Current and Former FTX CEOs to Testify Dec. 13
The current and former CEOs of FTX are to testify before a Congressional committee. FTX Group founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and current FTX Group CEO John J. Ray III are to be witnesses at a Tuesday (Dec. 13) hearing called "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I," the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services said in a Dec. 9 media advisory emailed to PYMNTS.
