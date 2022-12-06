ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
Sturgis Journal

There’s something special about Christmas and holiday music. Whether you like to admit it or not, it does put a little love in your heart. Some people start to play their favorites the day after Halloween. Even some radio stations change formats to play holiday songs 24/7. I’m among those who would rather wait until at least Thanksgiving weekend to start playing the songs of the season.
SFGate

“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
