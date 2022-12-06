Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Warden Service, Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing St. George woman
ST. GEORGE — The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to locate Francine Laporte, 71, of Saint George. Laporte was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, Dec. 7). According to the Warden Service, in a news release, Paul awoke...
AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise
It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
penbaypilot.com
Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland
ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
foxbangor.com
Pittsfield has a new Police Chief
PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 6 - Dec. 1. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 6. Devin...
Suspect Still at Large after Bank Robbery in Waterville, Maine
The Camden National Bank in Waterville was robbed Tuesday morning when a man entered the building and threatened the staff. The Robber Left with an Undisclosed Amount of Money. Police said the suspect did not show a weapon. He exited the bank after the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money. Local police departments, the Maine State Police and the FBI searched for him, but did not not find him.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
Dec. 6, 2022 — Lucas Ross, 25, made his initial court appearance in Knox County Court via zoom Dec. 5 after he was arrested for a robbery at Shaws Supermarket in Rockland Dec. 2. At the hearing, the judge set his bail at $5,000 cash. The suspect currently remains...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
Tanker Truck Rollover Shuts Down Part of Maine’s I-95 Wednesday Morning
According to WMTW, a crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed down a busy portion of Maine's Interstate 95 system. WMTW is reporting that on Wednesday morning a tanker truck flipped over in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between exits 44 and 42 in the Scarborough area. WMTW was...
WPFO
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 9 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wabi.tv
Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
New Video of Horrific Crash With Semi Losing Control on Black Ice in New Sharon
WARNING - THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY BE UPSETTING TO WATCH. It's nothing short of a miracle that everyone survived this crash. Freezing rain was making Mile Hill Road an ice rink. Several cars had already pulled over when Jean Fanfan from Mass lost control on the road. He first hit a Subaru driven by 30-year-old Julie Burdin from Strong. The cab goes left and his trailer pivoted around 180 degrees and slammed into another Subaru this one driven by 62-year-old Nancy Lloyd from Falmouth.
