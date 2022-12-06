Read full article on original website
Related
Harry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism
LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have rejected criticism of a documentary about their lives, with a statement from their spokesman saying that the couple had never cited privacy as a reason for stepping back from the royal family.
Brazil fails again in quest to end World Cup drought
Brazil's hopes of ending a 20-year wait for a World Cup title have vanished in a 4-2 loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals
Passengers’ rights explained as snow closes Manchester airport
Tens of thousands of airline passengers have had their travel plans wrecked by the closure of Manchester airport this morning due to the wintry weather. Both runways at the airport – which is the third busiest in the UK – were closed, and dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled.The airport reopened shortly before 12 noon.Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with many passengers uncertain about when they might reach their destinations.What is the airport saying?Shortly before 9am on Saturday morning the airport announced: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and...
The Verge
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
The Verge
FX’s Kindred series feels like a pale shadow of Octavia Butler’s seminal story
When Octavia Butler’s Kindred — a novel that blends elements of genre and historical fiction to illustrate some of the harshest realities about the antebellum South — was first published in 1979, there were no other books like it. Through fantasy, Butler challenged her readers to understand the US’s history of enslaving Black people as a horrific, foundational part of its identity whose long-lasting impacts continue to reverberate across time and space. FX’s new Kindred clearly wants to do something similar and gets right to the business of trying to accomplish that goal.
The Verge
Rejoice, nerds: you can finally stay in a genuine Hobbit hole through Airbnb
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Tolkien fans can finally book to stay at the genuine Hobbiton Movie Set via Airbnb. The Hobbiton set was initially built by Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson on Buckland Road in New Zealand in 1999 and features in both of his Middle-earth movie trilogies. While the location has since become an active tourist destination in New Zealand, this announcement marks the first time that guests will be able to stay overnight.
The Verge
Horizon Forbidden West is getting a PS5-exclusive expansion, Burning Shores
Horizon Forbidden West, one of PlayStation’s biggest games of the year, is getting its first major expansion, Burning Shores, as revealed The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The expansion hits on April 19th, 2023, but you’ll only be able to play it on PlayStation 5, Sony said in a blog post.
The Verge
Among Us’s hide ‘n seek mode will be out on December 9th
Among Us’ Hide ‘n Seek mode finally has a release date, and it’s coming really soon. You’ll be able to play the new mode beginning December 9th, developer Innersloth announced at The Game Awards 2022. Innersloth first announced the mode in 2021, and it seems like a delightful new reason to jump back into Among Us if you haven’t played in awhile.
Comments / 0