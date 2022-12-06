Tens of thousands of airline passengers have had their travel plans wrecked by the closure of Manchester airport this morning due to the wintry weather. Both runways at the airport – which is the third busiest in the UK – were closed, and dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled.The airport reopened shortly before 12 noon.Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with many passengers uncertain about when they might reach their destinations.What is the airport saying?Shortly before 9am on Saturday morning the airport announced: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and...

20 MINUTES AGO