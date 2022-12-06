Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed near West Seattle's Roxhill Park
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park. Police responded to reports of a man shot on 29th Ave. SW around 4:38 p.m. on Friday. It appears the victim died at the scene. Police say he was found dead...
q13fox.com
Kenmore man sentenced to 15 years for killing half-sister, putting her burned remains in suitcase
KENMORE, Wash. - A Kenmore man will spend the next 15 years in prison for the brutal murder, dismemberment and disposal of his half-sister in 2016. In October, a jury found 48-year-old David Haggard guilty of second-degree murder for killing his half-sister, Jamie, who was 27 years old when she vanished around June 8, 2016.
q13fox.com
One person killed in suspected DUI crash near Lumen Field in Seattle
SEATTLE - One person was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. Officers were called just after midnight to Alaskan Way S. and S. Dearborn St. According to Seattle Police, the driver died in the crash and police do believe that alcohol was a factor. Traffic...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured
GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
q13fox.com
Burien landlord convicted of killing tenants, stuffing bodies in suitcases
Guilty. That's the verdict of a Burien landlord who killed a couple living in his home back in 2020. A group of teenagers filming TikTok videos in Alki Beach discovered the dismembered bodies of the victims stuffed inside of a suitcase.
q13fox.com
Hit-and-run suspect facing murder charges in Snohomish County
A man is behind bars following a deadly hit-and-run incident in Everett last Saturday. The Washington State Patrol says an employee at an RV shop was shoveling snow in front of the business when the driver struck him on the side of a road.
q13fox.com
Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle
SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
q13fox.com
Police looking for missing Renton man last seen around Nov. 19
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. Police say Thomas Marsack was last seen in the area of 215 Whitworth Ave. S. around Nov. 19. His neighbors and property manager say it's not like him to be gone from his residence for so long, especially with a cat at home.
q13fox.com
Sheriff Ed Troyer trial: Why wasn't the police report filed until 24 hours later?
The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer continues Thursday. On Wednesday, we heard from on the first officers to arrive on scene after the sheriff claimed a black newspaper carrier threatened his life in January.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Stolen car crashes into Auburn donut shop
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen car into a donut shop in Auburn on Tuesday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 11:00 p.m., a driver slammed into Donut Star on Auburn Way S – just a few blocks away from Les Gove Park.
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
q13fox.com
Northbound I-5 lanes to close in Everett this weekend
Heads up if you are driving through Snohomish County this weekend. The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed through Everett this weekend.
q13fox.com
Teen found guilty in deadly stabbing of Bremerton 16-year-old
BREMERTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old mom in Bremerton last year. On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed by then-16-year-old Lola Luna outside Luna's after the teens made plans to fight each other. Puryear-Tucker was...
q13fox.com
Trial of Sheriff Ed Troyer: Newspaper carrier testifies
The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer continues Wednesday. Troyer accused Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, of threatening to kill him. On Tuesday Altheimer became emotional during his testimony.
q13fox.com
Man shot multiple times after assault inside Tukwila home
TUKWILA, Wash. - A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in an altercation inside a Tukwila home. According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting in the 15200 block of 40th Ave. S. Officers said they found...
q13fox.com
Attorney: Yelm coach incited attack from fan
Pierce County Sheriff's deputies say a teen attacked a Yelm football coach after their win against Bellevue last week. The teen's lawyer says the coach incited the attack.
q13fox.com
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer takes the stand in his own defense
TACOMA, Wash. - Exercising his constitutional right, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer began his testimony in his own defense on Thursday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September. On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested...
q13fox.com
Landlord found guilty of killing tenants, stuffing remains in suitcases
The crime was high-profile due to the grisly nature of the crimes, and because of how the bodies were discovered. An individual posted video of the discovery on TikTok, causing the video to spread throughout Seattle and the country like wildfire.
