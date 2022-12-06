ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

q13fox.com

Man shot and killed near West Seattle's Roxhill Park

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park. Police responded to reports of a man shot on 29th Ave. SW around 4:38 p.m. on Friday. It appears the victim died at the scene. Police say he was found dead...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

One person killed in suspected DUI crash near Lumen Field in Seattle

SEATTLE - One person was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. Officers were called just after midnight to Alaskan Way S. and S. Dearborn St. According to Seattle Police, the driver died in the crash and police do believe that alcohol was a factor. Traffic...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured

GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
GRAHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for missing Renton man last seen around Nov. 19

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. Police say Thomas Marsack was last seen in the area of 215 Whitworth Ave. S. around Nov. 19. His neighbors and property manager say it's not like him to be gone from his residence for so long, especially with a cat at home.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Stolen car crashes into Auburn donut shop

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen car into a donut shop in Auburn on Tuesday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 11:00 p.m., a driver slammed into Donut Star on Auburn Way S – just a few blocks away from Les Gove Park.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Teen found guilty in deadly stabbing of Bremerton 16-year-old

BREMERTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old mom in Bremerton last year. On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed by then-16-year-old Lola Luna outside Luna's after the teens made plans to fight each other. Puryear-Tucker was...
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot multiple times after assault inside Tukwila home

TUKWILA, Wash. - A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in an altercation inside a Tukwila home. According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting in the 15200 block of 40th Ave. S. Officers said they found...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer takes the stand in his own defense

TACOMA, Wash. - Exercising his constitutional right, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer began his testimony in his own defense on Thursday in the criminal trial against him. Washington State Attorney General’s Office charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for claiming his life was threatened. Troyer has pleaded not guilty.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

