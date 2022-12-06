ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Kari Lake files 2nd lawsuit aimed at overturning the November election

PHOENIX — Kari Lake filed another lawsuit Friday aimed at overturning the state's November election after her failed campaign for Arizona governor. The lawsuit targets Lake's opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials, and claims voters were disenfranchised and officials failed to do their jobs.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
sports360az.com

Flurry of Transfers Rolling in for Arizona State

Just a few days in to a new coaching staff, and Kenny Dillingham and co. have brought in multiple former Arizona high school football stars. Tristan Monday and Krew Jackson announced their transfers in recent days to bolster a Sun Devil defense. This afternoon, quarterback Jacob Conover announced he was...
TEMPE, AZ
CougsDaily

BYU Transfer Jacob Conover Commits to Arizona State

Last week, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Only days later, Conover has found his next stop. Conover will return to his home state of Arizona to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Conover was a highly-touted quarterback in the class of 2019 and he led Chandler High School to multiple state championships as a starting quarterback. With this transfer, Conover will have a chance to compete for playing time near his family and friends.
PROVO, UT
Outside Nomad

14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix

The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix to reduce speed limits to combat car crashes

Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 1...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA

