Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
12news.com
Latest Arizona football portal news | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona received huge news with Jacob Cowing announcing his return. While they lost a multitude of players to the portal, only a few were expected to contribute.
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
No. 10 Arizona, No. 14 Indiana set for first-ever meeting
No. 10 Arizona and No. 14 Indiana, two powerhouse college basketball programs, will meet for the first time on Saturday
The Best Place To Live In Arizona
When it comes to beautiful weather and a bustling economy, it's hard to beat Arizona. Find out which city in AZ is the best place to start a new life.
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
12news.com
Kari Lake files 2nd lawsuit aimed at overturning the November election
PHOENIX — Kari Lake filed another lawsuit Friday aimed at overturning the state's November election after her failed campaign for Arizona governor. The lawsuit targets Lake's opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials, and claims voters were disenfranchised and officials failed to do their jobs.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
sports360az.com
Flurry of Transfers Rolling in for Arizona State
Just a few days in to a new coaching staff, and Kenny Dillingham and co. have brought in multiple former Arizona high school football stars. Tristan Monday and Krew Jackson announced their transfers in recent days to bolster a Sun Devil defense. This afternoon, quarterback Jacob Conover announced he was...
BYU Transfer Jacob Conover Commits to Arizona State
Last week, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Only days later, Conover has found his next stop. Conover will return to his home state of Arizona to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Conover was a highly-touted quarterback in the class of 2019 and he led Chandler High School to multiple state championships as a starting quarterback. With this transfer, Conover will have a chance to compete for playing time near his family and friends.
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
12news.com
Arizona star receiver Dorian Singer enters the transfer portal | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona star wide receiver Dorian Singer has entered the transfer portal. What does this mean for one of the top receiving units in the country?
AZFamily
Phoenix to reduce speed limits to combat car crashes
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 1...
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
