Grays Harbor County, WA

Chronicle

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the "latest technology" for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter's cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Feds: Power substations under attack in Washington, Oregon

WOODLAND, Wash. - Power companies and authorities are on high alert after reports of physical attacks at substations in Oregon and Washington. The warning comes after an attack on substations in North Carolina over the weekend that left tens of thousands without power there. At least five substations have been...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Port Townsend: Orcas have rights

A city in Jefferson County is making a major announcement on behalf of orcas. Port Townsend proclaimed in a resolution this week, that southern resident orcas have legal rights.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region's critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

26 people died from the flu in WA state

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you're a beachcomber and you've wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure" cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
riptidefish.com

Lingcod Fishing in Puget Sound, Washington

Strong currents sweep over the rocky reefs of Puget Sound everyday. Camouflaged and patient, the Lingcod lays in wait to ambush its prey. These are a true bottom-fish that lack a swim bladder and will rest in the cracks and crevasses of rocky structure. When the opportunity arises, they use their oversized fins to lunge toward their next victim, swallowing them whole with their bucket-like and toothy mouths.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with 'unprecedented' flu cases

An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. "Like we're seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we're definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well," said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment

A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem

"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

