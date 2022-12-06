Read full article on original website
ksmu.org
Weekend Outlook December 9-11, 2022
Members of the Springfield Symphony will perform holiday music at the Springfield-Branson National Airport Friday (12/9) at noon. Free 30 minute parking is available. Missouri Southern State University in Joplin will host MSSU Holiday Happenings Friday (12/9) from 2 to 9 p.m. The day includes the Holiday Makers Market, the Merry Mansion Tour, carriage rides, musical performances visits by Santa and the showing of “A Christmas Story.”
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas is coming early to local schools
SPRINGFIELD & JOPLIN, Mo. – Christmas will be coming early this year for 1,800 students, teachers, and administrators. As part of their yearly Season of Giving, James River Church will give each of them a unique gift. KOAM’s Ty Parks was there today for the event. “As a...
KYTV
On Your Side: The ‘skip a payment’ option
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the most wonderful and expensive time of the year. If one of your lenders offers the ‘skip a payment’ option, should you do it?. On Your Side can help you decide. You could pocket a few hundred dollars for property taxes or...
After seeing KOLR10 story, viewer steps in to help with tax bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Days after seeing a KOLR10 story about families impacted by higher property tax bills, a viewer has stepped in to help. The donor has asked to remain anonymous. “There was something about the KOLR10 piece that really struck a chord.” the person said. “You know, these are women that are struggling to […]
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
KYTV
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
auroraadvertiser.net
Aurora Mercy ER staying pretty busy with patients
Aurora Rotary members recently heard from Kim Jirik, the emergency services manager for Aurora Mercy Hospital. Mercy Aurora has 25 critical care beds and is budgeted for 35 emergency room patients per day. They have seen record numbers as of late, topping out at 57 as their new record. Peak...
KYTV
City of Springfield’s Kearney St. redevelopment plan can give new businesses a tax break
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new Whataburger coming to northeast Springfield is getting a big tax break. Some businesses in the area already get the tax break. And more businesses could see the tax relief too. The area includes a little past North Kansas Expressway, down Kearney Street, hitting right...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Dispensaries can now request to also sell recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 going into effect Thursday, recreational marijuana is now legal for Missouri adults. Adults can possess up to three ounces of marijuana, but you can’t walk into a dispensary and buy it recreationally just yet. However, local dispensaries are now working to convert to a comprehensive license to also sell […]
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: MO marijuana laws, pedestrian struck by traffic
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation, deputies located and took two suspects into custody: Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus, Kansas and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City, Missouri. Authorities have issued multiple charges to the duo, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
ksmu.org
Iconic columns at Springfield Art Museum have ties to city's past
If you’ve been in the area for any amount of time, you’re probably familiar with the four columns that flank the amphitheater just west of the Springfield Art Museum. But what you might not know is that those columns were part of Springfield’s history beginning in the early part of the 20th century.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
Vandalism at elementary school includes a swastika
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after a swastika was sprayed on an elementary elementary school during a vandalism spree. The vandalism at York Elementary School in Springfield, which is under construction, was found on Saturday morning, police spokeswoman Cris Waters said. Stephen Hall, spokesman for Springfield Public...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County to stop taking personal property lists by phone
Taney County residents will no longer be able to file their personal property lists over the phone in 2023. Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman announced her office will stop appraising or accepting personal property lists or business property lists over the phone starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The reason for...
springfield-ma.gov
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Accepting Applications for Customer Assistance Program (CAP)
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has recently announced that they are now accepting applications for its Customer Assistance Program (CAP) for FY23. The CAP is intended to help low-income customers with their water and sewer bills by providing a one-time, annual credit of up to $250. This year, the CAP credit has doubled from $125 to up to $250 to assist homeowners in managing their water and sewer bills. See the flyer with more information on the CAP as well as other assistance programs offered by the Commission.
