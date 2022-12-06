Hilaria Baldwin speaks on her and Alec Baldwin having more kids: ‘Hopefully we’re done’

Seems seven kids may be enough for the Baldwin parents.

In an interview with EXTRA this week Hilaria Baldwin , wife to Alec Baldwin, said she is more than likely done having children after the two welcomed Ilaria Catalina Irena in Sept. of this year.

When the couple announced Hilaria was pregnant with the forthcoming Ilaria Catalina Irena, they said “our capacity to love continues to expand.”

“I would say that we’re done, but I said we were done with six,” she said. “And yeah, I would say hopefully we’re done.”

“Alec still has to go and do his part. So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen,” she said about her husband while making a scissor motion with her fingers. Making reference to a vasectomy.

Along with daughter Irena, the couple have six other children together: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 20 months (via surrogate).

The whole family tried recently to get a fun holiday photo taken in the home but it turned into an “epic fail.”

