Police continue to search for teen missing since last month

Police continue to search for a 12-year-old who has been missing since last month.

Pittsburgh SVU Detectives say Angie’Nae Mar was first reported missing on November 16.

Official add Mar has had “sporadic communication” with her family but is still missing.

Mar is described as standing 5’4”, 160 pounds.

She may be in the Homewood or Point Breeze areas.

Anyone with any information on Mar’s whereabouts should call 412-323-7141 or 9-1-1.