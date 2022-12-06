Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
The COMET offering Free Covid-19 vaccines, Gift Cards during special event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The COMET is partnering with several local health groups to provide COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The special vaccine event will take place Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the COMET Central hub. The first 100 participants who are eligible for a primary vaccine or booster shot will receive a $50 gift card.
wach.com
Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
wach.com
Staff at SC Department of Corrections to receive bonus
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday that employees will get a $750 bonus. According to officials with the department, this will be the fourth bonus employees have received in 2022 for their 'hard work and dedication.'. The extra cash will go toward those...
wach.com
Long-time community advocate Vince Ford dies at 64
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Vince Ford, former Richland One Commissioner and community health advocate, died at the age of 64 Tuesday night, according to officials. In a statement by Prisma Health, Ford, who served as senior vice president of Community Affairs for the company, worked for over 25 years in promoting community health equity.
wach.com
New South Carolina speaker: 'Bills need to be better written'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith is using his power to assign members to committees to make sure bills are more closely scrutinized before they reach the chamber floor. Smith says one of his biggest frustrations has been poorly written bills that don't get...
wach.com
South Carolina, United Kingdom announce intentions to bolster trade relations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met with United Kingdom officials on Wednesday to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) announcing the intent to increase future trade relations between the two entities. South Carolina is the third state to sign an MoU with the U.K. According...
wach.com
Earthquakes, Food Trucks among top searched Google terms in SC for 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Large tech-firm Google has released it's 2022 Local Year in Review report, offering a look into what was most searched in major areas of South Carolina. The interactive report, using Google Trends data, compiles keywords most commonly searched throughout the year, focusing it to certain...
Comments / 0