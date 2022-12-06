ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

The COMET offering Free Covid-19 vaccines, Gift Cards during special event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The COMET is partnering with several local health groups to provide COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The special vaccine event will take place Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the COMET Central hub. The first 100 participants who are eligible for a primary vaccine or booster shot will receive a $50 gift card.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Staff at SC Department of Corrections to receive bonus

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday that employees will get a $750 bonus. According to officials with the department, this will be the fourth bonus employees have received in 2022 for their 'hard work and dedication.'. The extra cash will go toward those...
wach.com

Long-time community advocate Vince Ford dies at 64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Vince Ford, former Richland One Commissioner and community health advocate, died at the age of 64 Tuesday night, according to officials. In a statement by Prisma Health, Ford, who served as senior vice president of Community Affairs for the company, worked for over 25 years in promoting community health equity.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

New South Carolina speaker: 'Bills need to be better written'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith is using his power to assign members to committees to make sure bills are more closely scrutinized before they reach the chamber floor. Smith says one of his biggest frustrations has been poorly written bills that don't get...
wach.com

Earthquakes, Food Trucks among top searched Google terms in SC for 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Large tech-firm Google has released it's 2022 Local Year in Review report, offering a look into what was most searched in major areas of South Carolina. The interactive report, using Google Trends data, compiles keywords most commonly searched throughout the year, focusing it to certain...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy