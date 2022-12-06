ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Three self-taught artists organized the first annual art show in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – This north central Florida city of about 11,000 stepped up earlier this week to make its debut in the art world. Hosted on Sunday in the Alachua Woman’s Club on Main Street, residents were treated to a combination of holiday decorations and art at the city’s first such event. It was all made possible by the passion and financial resources of three local talents: Christopher Dobbs, Amanda Hammond and Alpatrick McCleary.
New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill

BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Holiday events planned for weekend

With Christmas right around the corner, family members and friends focus on buying presents, choosing a tree, cleaning, and decorating the house for when the company arrives. During all the Christmas chaos, it is easy to forget all the fun events happening in the community. Luckily, here is a preview...
Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative

The Alachua County Commission elected a new chair and vice chair at its special meeting Tuesday before voting to use millions in federal aid on several initiatives, including a pilot program meant to help local landlords make their properties more energy efficient. The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair...
The Point, Dec. 7, 2022: Alachua County Commission approves landlord utility assistance

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative. “The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair Anna Prizzia to succeed Marihelen Wheeler as its chair and newly elected Commissioner Mary Alford to succeed Prizzia as vice chair.”
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
New 5-star Gators commit DJ Lagway already recruiting for UF

When Willis (TX) five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway set his decision date, he did so knowing he wanted to get his commitment out of the way so he can hit the ground running to recruit others to join him. He's since made his commitment to the University of Florida, giving the Gators a big time name to work on helping build up the 2024 recruiting class. Even though he's only a few days removed from making his decision, Lagway has already been forming his plan of action with the Florida staff on how they are going to work together to reel in some big names.
Alachua Police Department awarded Accredited Status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation

ALACHUA, Fla. – The Alachua Police Department is now an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, December 7, members of the Alachua Police Department Command Staff attended a business meeting in St. Augustine, held by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The business meeting is held three times a year to review and make decisions on law enforcement agencies who have applied and meet the standards required to achieve accredited status.
