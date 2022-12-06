When Willis (TX) five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway set his decision date, he did so knowing he wanted to get his commitment out of the way so he can hit the ground running to recruit others to join him. He's since made his commitment to the University of Florida, giving the Gators a big time name to work on helping build up the 2024 recruiting class. Even though he's only a few days removed from making his decision, Lagway has already been forming his plan of action with the Florida staff on how they are going to work together to reel in some big names.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO