WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
wuft.org
Three self-taught artists organized the first annual art show in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – This north central Florida city of about 11,000 stepped up earlier this week to make its debut in the art world. Hosted on Sunday in the Alachua Woman’s Club on Main Street, residents were treated to a combination of holiday decorations and art at the city’s first such event. It was all made possible by the passion and financial resources of three local talents: Christopher Dobbs, Amanda Hammond and Alpatrick McCleary.
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
Citrus County Chronicle
New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill
BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Holiday events planned for weekend
With Christmas right around the corner, family members and friends focus on buying presents, choosing a tree, cleaning, and decorating the house for when the company arrives. During all the Christmas chaos, it is easy to forget all the fun events happening in the community. Luckily, here is a preview...
WCJB
Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer. “I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington. In July, Gainesville Country...
WCJB
Retirement celebration for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan to be held in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a retirement celebration on Friday for 30-year Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan in Lake City. Judge Paul Bryan is retiring at the end of this year. The reception is held at the Columbia County Courthouse in Courtroom 1. This event starts at 3...
wuft.org
Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative
The Alachua County Commission elected a new chair and vice chair at its special meeting Tuesday before voting to use millions in federal aid on several initiatives, including a pilot program meant to help local landlords make their properties more energy efficient. The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair...
wuft.org
The Point, Dec. 7, 2022: Alachua County Commission approves landlord utility assistance
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative. “The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair Anna Prizzia to succeed Marihelen Wheeler as its chair and newly elected Commissioner Mary Alford to succeed Prizzia as vice chair.”
WCJB
Gainesville residents fight to preserve the Thelma Boltin Center from being demolished
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Servicemen’s Center known as the Thelma Boltin Center was built back in 1942. For soldiers to have a place to enjoy before going off to war. Through the years it also has held classes and musical performances. “We started with ballroom dancing so...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
WCJB
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
ocala-news.com
State Representative for Ocala, Marion County accused of stealing $150,000 in COVID-19 funds
The Florida state representative from Ocala and Marion County who introduced the controversial Parental Rights and Education bill has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The indictment, which was announced today by Jason R. Coody (United States Attorney...
Another major development being considered on county road 318
The new owner of a 40-plus acre tract of land within Marion County’s critical Farmland Preservation Area is seeking a zoning change to amend an already existing but long dormant Planned Unit Development on the rural northwest Marion County property. Members of the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission on...
wuft.org
Historic Preservation Board begins to decide future of Thelma A. Boltin Center
The Gainesville Historic Preservation Board conducted its monthly meeting at City Hall on Tuesday to vote on the future of the Thelma A. Boltin Center. In a 5-1 vote with one abstention, the board decided to preserve the building’s auditorium, while demolishing and renovating the east wing under conditions recommended by the staff.
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
New 5-star Gators commit DJ Lagway already recruiting for UF
When Willis (TX) five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway set his decision date, he did so knowing he wanted to get his commitment out of the way so he can hit the ground running to recruit others to join him. He's since made his commitment to the University of Florida, giving the Gators a big time name to work on helping build up the 2024 recruiting class. Even though he's only a few days removed from making his decision, Lagway has already been forming his plan of action with the Florida staff on how they are going to work together to reel in some big names.
wuft.org
Gainesville organizations help homeless people with free hair cuts and food
In front of Gainesville City Hall, lines of people wait for food amid the sound of the humming and buzzing of hair clippers. On some weekends like this, barbers partner with Project Downtown Gainesville and HOPE Meals to provide food and haircuts free of charge to homeless individuals. Every Saturday...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Police Department awarded Accredited Status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation
ALACHUA, Fla. – The Alachua Police Department is now an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, December 7, members of the Alachua Police Department Command Staff attended a business meeting in St. Augustine, held by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The business meeting is held three times a year to review and make decisions on law enforcement agencies who have applied and meet the standards required to achieve accredited status.
