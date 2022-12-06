Continuing a call for assistance and protection of women, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office led a winter holiday project for the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County (DVCCC): Lights On for the Holidays. Joined by women’s service sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha-Iota Tau Omega and WSFS, members of the CCSO provided donations for the basic need of electricity at safe houses and offices of DVCCC.

