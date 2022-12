The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will square off against the Iona Gaels at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. St. Bonaventure didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland State Vikings at home this past Wednesday as they won 61-42. The Bonnies got double-digit scores from four players: guard Daryl Banks III (15), guard Kyrell Luc (12), forward Chad Venning (12), and forward Barry Evans (10).

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO